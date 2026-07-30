How to Lighten the Mental Load of Teaching: 4 Teacher-Tested Steps
Opinion
Teaching Opinion

How to Lighten the Mental Load of Teaching: 4 Teacher-Tested Steps

Make the new school year more efficient, less stressful
By Katherine Efremkin — July 30, 2026 5 min read
Animated illustration of a brain that begins with a brain drawn with tangled lines that stretch out and transform into a straight line.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week
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Katherine Efremkin
Katherine Efremkin is a special education teacher in Connecticut. She also works as an executive functioning coach and serves as an adjunct professor in the school of education at the University of Mount Saint Vincent in New York. She is particularly interested in the science of learning as it applies to teachers.

New teachers typically spend a lot of time in one form of preparation: setting up the physical space of their classroom after thinking through routines, space allocation, and decor. While that’s important, teachers, especially new teachers, are often not prepared for the mental load of teaching, which starts from day one.

The mental load of teaching is all of the invisible work your teacher’s brain is doing to juggle a successful classroom. It’s time-consuming and exhausting. However, by spending time at the beginning of the year planning backward and anticipating tasks, you can lighten the mental load. That, in turn, can leave you more efficient and less stressed throughout the school year.

Stress remains a giant problem for teachers. RAND’s 2026 State of the American Teacher Survey reports that 55% of teachers say they experience job-related stress compared with 34% of similar working adults.

But organization can help by off-loading mental work onto your calendar and related files. Here are some approaches that have worked for me and other veteran teachers.

1. Backward plan, noting key dates

Just as we do with our curriculum, start with the end in mind and work backward. Go through your calendar and clearly mark key dates, not just the last day of school or breaks but state and district testing windows, performances, field trips, professional development, conferences, report card due dates, and any other administrative work you’ll need to complete over the course of the year. Even if you don’t know the exact date yet, jot a note in that month saying something like “X will likely happen this month/week.” When I am doing this, I assign a specific color in my calendar to key dates, which helps me spot them at a glance.

When I sit down to plan lessons, I already know the big events that may impact my teaching, so I can plan around them or get ready for them in advance rather than scrambling that week. For example, if I know my grade level has a field trip in May, I can backward plan from there and block out time from January through May to work on organizing the trip.

2. Backward plan with curriculum

After you’ve marked out key district and school dates, take out your school’s curriculum map and begin the same process of backward planning. In my calendar, I choose another color and start from May or June and block dates for the core areas I teach as they align to the curriculum map. Again, I start planning from where I want to end up, working backward.

The result lets you see the whole instructional year at a glance, which is helpful to staying on track but even more helpful when you must make changes.

Remember, curriculum maps are a guideline. If you go a few days over or move a bit quicker, that’s OK. As educators, we follow our students’ progress and data. As is often said in reading instruction, “we go as fast as we can, but as slow as we must.” Backward planning has allowed me to use my calendar as a flexible decisionmaking tool. When the unexpected arises, I can move things around to streamline instruction. This prevents the pitfalls of cramming in lessons at the last minute before a break, PD day, or series of half days.

3. Carve out time for time management

Teachers have to be experts in time management. That mean it pays to devote time each week to reviewing your calendars, replanning if necessary, and compiling or adjusting your to-do lists in light of them.

I set time aside before, after, or during school to tend to planning. I review what’s coming up, revise my calendar as needed, and identify the tasks I most need to accomplish. As teachers, we’re often pulled in a million directions, and our to-do list can feel never-ending. Regular planning time helps me prioritize what most needs to get done, properly estimate how long tasks will take, and figure out when I’ll actually do them.

I also use this time to track where I am within various content units and remap if necessary. I’ll look at the blocking from the previous year to ensure the time I’ve allotted reflects the actual time units and lessons took to teach. I also make notes on why a unit took longer or shorter than expected, which jogs my memory a year later. This way, I catch possible blind spots before they happen again.

Remember: Protect this time in your schedule. At first, it may seem easy to skip, but consistently analyzing and planning your time is key to its optimization.

see also

Teachers follow each other in a circle during a workshop helping teachers find a balance in their curriculum while coping with stress and burnout in the classroom, on Aug. 2, 2022, in Concord, N.H. School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at address the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapist, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress.
Teachers follow each other in a circle during a workshop helping teachers cope with stress and burnout in the classroom, on Aug. 2, 2022, in Concord, N.H. New data show that teachers continue to face high levels of stress, but many plan to stay in the profession long term.
Charles Krupa/AP
Teaching Profession More Teachers Name Classroom Management as a Job Stress Than Low Pay
Sarah D. Sparks, June 10, 2026
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4. Organize your teacher life

As teachers, we often spend so much time organizing our classroom and student materials that we feel out of control with our own duties and responsibilities beyond the classroom. To counteract that, at the beginning of the year, create digital and hard-copy folders for each responsibility, slotting any information you’ve received so far into the appropriate folder.

I also mirror those folders in my email. This helps me keep my email inbox organized and makes it easier to efficiently sort and access material, especially early in the year when it often comes flooding in.

For example, I have served on my school’s social and emotional learning committee and am responsible for our paraprofessionals’ lunch schedules. I create a folder for each responsibility where I store crucial dates, notes, and anything I need for the work. When I sit down at a meeting or get a question regarding a committee or a duty, I can easily locate all the necessary documents and information to share. As the year goes on, I often find myself adding folders for new events or responsibilities.


Time is precious, and it can often feel like there’s not enough of it, no matter how veteran you are. Though initially an investment, these steps can help you avoid haphazardly searching for information you need, fixing problems you could have avoided, or remaking decisions you’ve already thought through. Instead, you spend time as you really want to—guiding and supporting your students. You are also helping your future self lessen the cognitive load, reducing stress throughout the school year.

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