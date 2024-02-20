Finance Education in Schools Must Be More Than Personal
Opinion
Curriculum Letter to the Editor

Finance Education in Schools Must Be More Than Personal

February 20, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I was heartened to learn that half of U.S. states are now requiring personal finance education (“A Few Years Ago, 8 States Required Personal Finance Education. Now It’s Up to Half,” Jan. 11, 2024). But personal finance is not just personal. Since before the colonists in Boston boycotted British tea, purchasing power has been political power. Every dollar we spend is a vote, and we do our students a disservice if we fail to help them see how their spending impacts others.

When students choose to spend money on fast food, fast fashion, or even a bar of chocolate, they should understand the impact of that purchase on people, animals, and the environment. We want our students to be conscious consumers aware of the “true price” of the products, foods, and energy they buy—from growing or procuring resources through the stages of production, distribution, and disposal.

As Jonquil Hackenberg points out in her 2021 Forbes article, “Brands, You Need To Listen To The Conscious Consumer Of The Future,” the cocoa beans for our chocolate bar may be grown on deforested land, harvested by enslaved children, and packaged in nonrecyclable materials—or not—depending on the brand.

Whether they are buying or boycotting, let’s prepare our students with the research and critical-thinking skills they need to make socially and environmentally conscious decisions knowing that they are not just current consumers but the future founders and employees of what we hope will be ethically mindful companies.

Steve Cochrane
Executive Director
Institute for Humane Education
Asheville, N.C.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
Financial Education

A version of this article appeared in the February 21, 2024 edition of Education Week as Finance Education in Schools Must Be More Than Personal

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
Thu., February 29, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Science of Reading: Emphasis on Language Comprehension
Dive into language comprehension through a breakdown of the Science of Reading with an interactive demonstration.
Content provided by Be GLAD
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum One School District Just Pulled 1,600 Books From Its Shelves—Including the Dictionary
And the broadening book ban attempts may drive some teachers out of the classroom.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Books are displayed at the Banned Book Library at American Stage in St. Petersburg, Fla., Feb. 18, 2023. In Florida, some schools have covered or removed books under a new law that requires an evaluation of reading materials and for districts to publish a searchable list of books where individuals can then challenge specific titles.
Books are displayed at the Banned Book Library at American Stage in St. Petersburg, Fla., Feb. 18, 2023. In Florida, some schools have covered or removed books under a new law that requires an evaluation of reading materials and for districts to publish a searchable list of books where individuals can then challenge specific titles.
Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Curriculum What the Research Says Picking 'Evidence-Based' Programs: 5 Mistakes for Educators to Avoid
Education researchers share key insights on what to do when evaluating studies and reviews.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Conceptual image of magnifying glass and rating/grades.
Seng kui Lim/Getty
Curriculum How to Create Courses on Personal Finance That Stick
Many states are now requiring students to study personal finance. Here are tips on implementing these courses.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Illustration of a woman sitting on top of a question mark and underneath are with multiple arrows showing different directions to earning income, spending, savings, investing, credit, checking account
Getty/DigitalVision Vectors
Curriculum A Few Years Ago, 8 States Required Personal Finance Education. Now It's Up to Half
Advocates say the pandemic has accelerated the push to require high schoolers to take a financial literacy course.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Vector illustration of a calculator, piggy bank, charts, coins, and stacks of paper money all floating above and around an open book.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼