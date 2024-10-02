Immigrant Students’ Rights: A Guide for Schools’ Front-Office Staff
English Learners Download

Immigrant Students’ Rights: A Guide for Schools’ Front-Office Staff

By Ileana Najarro — October 02, 2024 2 min read
Photo of Latino family talking with elementary school staff.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Hundreds of thousands of students in the United States are immigrants. They attend school with a variety of legal statuses. Millions more students have family members who are immigrants.

Schools are legally obligated to enroll any immigrant student who is eligible to attend, regardless of legal status.

Schools are also obligated to provide English learners with English-language instruction and ensure that they have access to the core academic content other students have.

But schools aren’t always meeting those obligations. Researchers have found, for instance, that English learners often aren’t enrolled in the core courses they need to complete high school.

Beyond these obligations, those familiar with best practices for immigrant students encourage schools to create welcoming learning environments that can help newly arrived students succeed academically and foster their emotional well-being.

Front-desk staff at schools, including security officers, are often the first point of contact for immigrant families seeking to enroll their children. This interaction can make or break a family’s experience with a school system. As such, these staff members need a basic understanding of immigrant students’ rights and schools’ responsibilities toward such students.

This downloadable resource outlines schools’ legal obligations toward immigrant students and best practices based on federal resources and training from the advocacy group ImmSchools, which it offers to school districts in multiple states. It covers general immigration status terminology, a reminder of immigrant families’ rights, and an outline of best practices in registration and day-to-day interactions.

School districts interested in either virtual or in-person training from ImmSchools on supporting immigrant students and their families, including advice on helping students access post-secondary opportunities, can visit ImmSchools’ website and click on “Request our programs.”

Download the Guide (PDF)

Additional resources

For more information pertaining to welcoming immigrant students, review the following resources:

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Immigrants Student Rights

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

English Learners Anti-Immigrant Rhetoric Has Consequences. What Schools Can Do to Help
As falsehoods circulate about Haitian residents of Springfield, Ohio, schools can help immigrant students feel safe and welcome.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Alexis Osborn, left, and Mireida Alvarado share a laugh while reading a book together during kindergarten class at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo.
Students share a laugh while reading a book together during kindergarten class at Fairview Elementary in Carthage, Mo. As former President Donald Trump continues to share anti-immigrant rhetoric on the presidential campaign trail, educators say it it's even more crucial to create a welcoming environment for all students.
Roger Nomer/The Joplin Globe via AP
English Learners What Schools Can Do So They Don't Exclude English Learners From Core Courses
Data from two states show that certain English learners tend to have less access to core academic courses they need to graduate.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Photo of Hispanic teacher helping Hispanic elementary school boy using a tablet computer
iStock/Getty
English Learners Amid Political Attacks on Ohio Immigrants, How Schools Can Support Newcomers
Former President Trump's anti-immigrant rumors shed light on how an Ohio town's schools have helped newcomers.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. He shared anti-immigrant rhetoric targeting the Haitian immigrant community of Springfield, Ohio.
Alex Brandon/AP
English Learners The Classroom Traits and Practices Linked to English Learners' Success
A new federal report found key characteristics associated with English learners' academic success.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Young Hispanic school teacher helping elementary students while writing in notebooks.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼