How Play Carts Can Transform Early Education
Early Childhood Video

How Play Carts Can Transform Early Education

By Marvin Joseph — July 13, 2026 1 min read
Play carts make it easy to follow Connecticut’s play-based learning mandate.
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Three years ago, Connecticut passed legislation requiring public preschools and kindergartens to provide play-based learning during the school day.

The change came on the heels of a survey of the state’s early elementary teachers, who confirmed that testing and academic instruction had eroded opportunities for creative play in their classrooms. Survey respondents also noted a corresponding uptick in young learners’ anxiety and behavioral problems at school.

Enter the play cart.

Easily wheeled between classrooms, these carts contain a multitude of age-appropriate play items curated to foster creativity, language development, and early literacy skills. Joslyn DeLancey, vice president of the Connecticut Education Association and an ardent supporter of play-based learning, kicks off a quick tutorial on the play carts and their benefits.

Video filmed by Victor J. Blue, and edited by Shweta Gulati.

Marvin Joseph
Visual Operations Manager Education Week
Marvin Joseph is the visuals operations manager for Education Week who oversees the photography and video department.
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Preschool/Pre-K Kindergarten Instructional Materials Instruction Connecticut

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