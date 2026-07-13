How Play Carts Can Transform Early Education

Three years ago, Connecticut passed legislation requiring public preschools and kindergartens to provide play-based learning during the school day .

The change came on the heels of a survey of the state’s early elementary teachers, who confirmed that testing and academic instruction had eroded opportunities for creative play in their classrooms. Survey respondents also noted a corresponding uptick in young learners’ anxiety and behavioral problems at school.

Enter the play cart.

Easily wheeled between classrooms, these carts contain a multitude of age-appropriate play items curated to foster creativity, language development, and early literacy skills. Joslyn DeLancey, vice president of the Connecticut Education Association and an ardent supporter of play-based learning, kicks off a quick tutorial on the play carts and their benefits.

Video filmed by Victor J. Blue, and edited by Shweta Gulati.

