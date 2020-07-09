Stimulus
Education Funding What Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' Would Do for Schools and Students, in One Chart
Biden's plan would provide $130 billion in direct aid to K-12 to help schools reopen, but other pieces would also affect education.
Federal Biden Calls for $130 Billion in New K-12 Relief, Scaled Up Testing, Vaccination Efforts
President-elect Joe Biden proposed new aid for schools as part of a broader COVID-19 relief plan, which will require congressional approval.
Education Funding How Much Each State Will Get in COVID-19 Education Aid, in Four Charts
This interactive presentation has detailed K-12 funding information about the aid deal signed by President Donald Trump in December 2020.
Federal K-12 Schools Get $57 Billion in COVID-19 Deal; No Relief for State and Local Governments
Schools get a big increase in aid beyond the last COVID-19 relief deal, but less than what subsequent coronavirus relief bills proposed.
Education Funding The Incredible Shrinking COVID-19 Relief Package for Schools?
The parameters of new bipartisan aid bill might signal that coronavirus relief for schools will fall short of what they've hoped for.
Education Funding DeVos and States Clash on Whether COVID-19 Aid Is Just 'Sitting in the Bank'
A new data tool shows schools had spent a small share of CARES Act money months after the law passed, but what that means is disputed.
Federal How Election Day Could Alter COVID-19 Aid Talks for Education
The Nov. 3 election could spur Washington to provide more pandemic relief to education, but reaching a deal might still be complicated.
Education Funding Interactive Here's What the Stalled COVID-19 Aid Plans Would Do for Schools
As negotiations see-saw in Washington, here’s a look at competing legislation to help bail out financially strapped states & school systems.
Education Trump: No More COVID-19 Aid, Including Billions for Schools, Until After I Win
Education officials have sought more COVID-19 relief for months to help schools, and Trump's declaration could be yet another setback.
Education Governor Accused of Improperly Using Federal COVID-19 Aid to Fund Vouchers
Reps. Jim Clyburn and Bobby Scott say a voucher program set up by Gov. Henry McMaster seems to run counter to federal law.
Federal COVID-19 Aid Bill Advances, but Relief for Schools Remains Far Away
House passage of another partisan coronavirus relief bill is overshadowed by ongoing talks between Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin.
Federal Democrats Boost COVID-19 School Aid, Cut State and Local Relief in Revised Bill
The updated version of the HEROES Act includes $175 billion in aid for K-12, but it might not provide a breakthrough for stalled virus relief negotiations in Washington.
Federal Districts Feel the Pain From Standoff Over COVID-19 Aid
More layoffs and damaging cuts loom as districts move deeper into the school year with their budgets depleting and Congress stalemated over emergency relief.
Federal Betsy DeVos Admits Defeat in Legal Battle Over Coronavirus Aid
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said her department won't appeal a decision from a federal court that voided her controversial rule involving COVID-19 relief and private school students.