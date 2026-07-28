States Start to Crack Down on 4-Day School Weeks
States

States Start to Crack Down on 4-Day School Weeks

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — July 28, 2026 4 min read
Hudson, 7, left, Callahan, 13, middle, and Keegan Pruente, 10, right, stand outside their school on their first Monday home during the new four-day school week on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in Independence, Mo. Hundreds of school systems around the country have adopted four-day weeks in recent years, mostly in rural and western parts of the U.S. Districts cite cost savings and advantages for teacher recruitment. Still, some experts question the effects on students who already missed out on significant learning during the pandemic.
Three siblings stand outside their school on their first Monday home during a new four-day school week in Independence, Mo., on Sept. 11, 2023. Four-day school weeks have risen in popularity in recent years, though states have started to limit when school systems can switch to the abbreviated schedule.
Nick Ingram/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As interest in four-day school weeks grows, more states are enacting laws or considering other measures that limit when schools can shift to the abbreviated schedule.

Most recently, an Indiana law that took effect July 1 requires schools to meet new criteria before they can apply and be approved for a four-day week waiver. Among those conditions: Schools must maintain an A rating with the state education department, provide enrichment and remediation opportunities for students when classes aren’t in session, and meet the state’s minimum teacher salary of $45,000 per year. Schools that use four-day schedules must prove they meet these requirements each year to continue using the shortened week.

The idea is that requiring schools to prove strong academic performance offsets the potential risks of lowering the number of days students are in class, according to state education officials.

See Also

Fifth-grader Willow Miller raises the U.S. and Nevada flags in a daily flag-raising ceremony to start the school day in Good Springs, Nev., on March 30, 2022. Teacher Abbey Crouse assists at right. The school, along with an elementary, middle and high school in neighboring Sandy Valley, are the only schools in the mostly urban Clark County School District to meet just four days a week.
A student raises the U.S. and Nevada flags to start the school day on March 30, 2022, in Goodsprings, Nev., where the elementary school meets four days week. A growing number of schools have turned to four-day weeks over the past two decades, sometimes for budget reasons, other times for teacher recruitment and retention. But the payoff isn't always clear-cut.
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
School & District Management Explainer The 4-Day School Week: What Research Shows About the Alternative Schedule
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, April 9, 2026
7 min read

The Indiana Department of Education said in a statement that it will prioritize applications that “clearly center on student needs and include thoughtful engagement with families and school staff about the potential impacts.”

Research has shown that the more time kids spend in class the better, but that how they spend that time matters more.

Still, more districts in recent years have turned to four-day weeks as they battle shrinking budgets. Four-day weeks are also often touted as a teacher-recruitment and -retention tool.

Yet additional research suggests that four-day weeks often don’t actually save districts much money (the costs of new initiatives established to fill kids’ off days or provide staff development largely offset any potential savings), and some studies have found limited, if any, benefit to teacher recruitment and retention. Academically, researchers have often found no significant differences in achievement between districts on five- vs. four-day schedules, particularly when districts with shorter weeks maintain instructional hours.

Nationally, more than 2,100 schools in 26 states used four-day schedules as of the 2024-25 school year, according to researchers at Oregon State University. That’s up from about 1,600 schools in 24 states six years before that. Despite the growth, the schools using a four-day week still represent a small share of the nation’s nearly 100,000 public schools and 13,000 school districts.

And as more districts—usually in smaller, rural areas—use four-day weeks, policymakers have begun instituting or proposing new requirements to ensure schools can prove the change isn’t harming students academically.

With Indiana’s new law, it joins a growing number of states to establish guidelines districts must follow to participate in the four-day week trend.

See Also

Calendar 4 day week 012024 1479274096
iStock/Getty
School & District Management The Popularity of 4-Day School Weeks, in Charts
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, January 23, 2024
5 min read

In Indiana, just one school uses the abbreviated schedule now, though the superintendent has said she’s concerned the school won’t qualify to continue using it under the new law, according to local media. That’s despite data showing staff absences have declined and students’ test scores have increased.

Elsewhere, North Dakota’s state education department in April proposed more stringent requirements for schools to operate on shortened schedules, shifting the focus away from whether the change will save schools money to analyzing how it may encourage innovation in teaching or improve students’ academic outcomes and opportunities. Previously, schools could be approved for a four-day schedule if they could prove it would lead to significant cost savings or provided students and allowed families access to school facilities in the off hours for enrichment or other activities.

Some states have made moves to make five-day weeks more enticing.

In Missouri—where more than 150 districts use four-day weeks—schools must hold a local election and receive a majority vote in favor of the four-day week before implementation. The state in recent years has also offered to give districts with five-day weeks more state funding.

In Louisiana, Republican state Sen. Beth Mizell proposed legislation that would require five-day weeks for public schools not already using a four-day week and for schools that don’t receive an A rating from the state education department. The legislation is still pending.

Some school and district leaders in states where lawmakers are introducing the new requirements have pushed back. In some places, they note, schools with high concentrations of students in poverty or immigrant families opt for four-day weeks to meet their communities’ needs. Those schools, they say, would have a harder time meeting strict academic requirements regardless of the schedule in place.

See Also

061725 cincinnati thumbnail KD BS
School & District Management Video This District’s Solution to Teacher Burnout? 4-Day School Weeks
Kaylee Domzalski, June 17, 2025
2:38

In other places, leaders say four-day schedules have helped them recruit and retain teachers in rural schools that otherwise might struggle to fill staff vacancies.

At Vinton Elementary School in Lafayette, Ind., the lone school in the state that uses a four-day week, Principal Cindy Preston said she has “not seen any negatives” to the abbreviated schedule.

“What is changing are our practices and how we’re utilizing our time with those kids to improve,” Preston told local TV station FOX59. “We have more time in our day, in those four days, than we did in five …. We’re going deeper into instruction, deeper into interventions that allow the kids to grasp things at a deeper level than they did before.”

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
School Schedules State Policy Indiana Research

Events

Tue., August 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Grow Leaders, Keep Teachers: Leadership Development as a Staffing Strategy
Find out how to turn leadership development into a staffing strategy and grow your next generation of school leaders from within.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Tue., August 18, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Closing the Practice Gap: Essential Insights for Leaders
Three instructional experts will share strategies for making students’ reading and math practice more engaging and impactful this year.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States The Nation's Largest State Strips Most Power From Elected Schools Superintendent
The state superintendent's authority will transfer to an appointee of the governor starting next year.
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times
5 min read
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, gives his last May revise in the Swing Space on Thursday, May 14, 2026 , in Sacramento, Calif.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Sacramento, Calif., on May 14, 2026. Newsom and legislative leaders pushed for a policy passed as part of the state budget that will scale back the authority of the elected state superintendent.
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via TNS
States Anti-DEI Efforts Reshape How States Serve English Learners
A new research study shed light on how anti-DEI policies affect English-learner education.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Katherine Alfaro works with students at Russellville Elementary School, in Russellville, Ala., Aug. 9, 2022. Alfaro is an aide for English Language Learner students, many of whom speak Spanish at home. Russellville schools have the highest percentage of English Language Learners of any district in the state, and officials there have invested in aides and teachers who know how to work with those students.
Katherine Alfaro works with students at Russellville Elementary School, in Russellville, Ala., Aug. 9, 2022. Alfaro is an aide for English learners, many of whom speak Spanish at home. English-learner education is not immune to anti-DEI policies and politics, according to a new research study.
Rebecca Griesbach/AL.com via AP
States A State Puts Property-Tax Cuts on the Ballot This Fall—But Shields Schools
Florida lawmakers turned down a more sweeping property-tax reduction plan, leaving school taxes alone.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
A waterfront home, photographed on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Governor DeSantis has pushed property-tax reform for over a year. “The property tax has become a big, big burden for millions of people in this state,” he said on June 1 in highlighting his proposal, which would expand the homestead exemption for property taxes from the current $25,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.
A waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., photographed on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special legislative session this month to consider a major property-tax reduction measure. Lawmakers scaled it back to shield property taxes that make up almost half of school budgets statewide.
Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP
States Texas Considers a Bigger Role for Christianity in Schools This Month. Here's How
The state board will vote on a required reading list that includes biblical passages.
Silas Allen, The Dallas Morning News
7 min read
The State Board of Education meeting room is pictured on Sept. 26, 2022 inside the William B Travis Building (which houses the Texas Education Agency) in downtown Austin, Texas .
The Texas State Board of Education meeting room is pictured on Sept. 26, 2022, inside the William B. Travis Building in downtown Austin, Texas. The board will vote later this month on revised standards and a required reading list that include biblical passages.
Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via TNS