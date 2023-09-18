It’s OK to Like Both Public Schools and School Choice
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School Choice & Charters Opinion

It’s OK to Like Both Public Schools and School Choice

Parents overwhelmingly do, and the conversation should reflect that
By Rick Hess — September 18, 2023 3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident senior fellow and director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

Education savings accounts. Universal voucher programs. Charter schools. These are words guaranteed to inspire heated debates among policymakers, parents, and educators. Teachers’ union leaders denounce school choice as part of a malicious “war on public education.” School choice advocates rail against “failing government schools.”

These debates manifest themselves as morality plays in which one is either for empowering parents or supporting public education. The resulting debate manages to ignore that all kinds of choices are hard-wired into American public education. It skips past the fact that the affluent already choose schools when purchasing homes, so the debate is really about the options available to everyone else.

As I note in The Great School Rethink, the vitriol is disconnected from what most families care about. In the course of the pandemic, for instance, when schools closed and millions of families were told they needed to keep their kids home, there was little interest in abstract debates about school choice or home schooling. Indeed, conventional demarcations—between home and school, public and private, and teachers and parents—were blurred.

Families were simply focused on finding options that met their needs. The fact that families want more options doesn’t mean they dislike their local schools.

Today, for instance, more than three-quarters of parents say that they were satisfied with their child’s experience in a public district school even as more than 7 in 10 endorse education savings accounts, school vouchers, and charter schools. In short, parents overwhelmingly like both their child’s public school and school choice policies. They don’t see a tension here.

How can we reconcile parental support for more choices with affection for their local public schools? It’s not hard, really. Parents want options. They may want alternatives when it comes to scheduling, school safety, or instructional approach. They want to be able to protect their kids from bullies or from school practices they find troubling. At the same time, they can value schools as community anchors, want to minimize how much time their kids spend in transit, and like their kids’ teachers.

This suggests a path forward in finding constructive common ground in some of our school choice fights. After all, from start to finish, public schooling is a stew of choices made by parents, students, educators, system officials, and policymakers. Parents choose whether to send their children to pre-K, when to start kindergarten, or whether to opt their child out of sex education. Students choose groups and activities, which electives to take, and which books to read for book reports. Teachers choose where to apply for a job, which materials they use, and instructional practice. District staff choose policies governing discipline, curricula, field trips, and attendance zones.

Outside of school, we take for granted that families will choose child-care providers, pediatricians, dentists, babysitters, and summer programs. Indeed, many such choices involve parents or guardians making decisions that are subsidized by government funds. And the choices they make will have big implications for a child’s health, well-being, upbringing, and education.

For much of the 20th century, it was a struggle just figuring out how to get students, books, and teachers together under one roof. At a time when transportation and communication were limited, educational choice was naturally constrained.

Today, those constraints are dusty memories. New tools have made it possible to communicate, share materials, deliver instruction, manage data, assess learning, and coordinate in ways that were once unimaginable. Textbooks are no longer a bottleneck. Virtual tutoring no longer seems like science fiction. And after millions of students were remote for over a year, taking select classes from far-off online instructors no longer seems especially novel. This has eroded notions of where the schoolhouse ends and choice begins.

Our time holds great promise for parents and educators frustrated with the inertia of stifling, impersonal systems. More options mean more ways for public schools to deliver and customize services. The same options that appeal to families can empower teachers and school leaders who feel stuck in unresponsive schools or bureaucracies.

That’s the real promise of educational choice: It allows parents, educators, and students to blur the old lines and rethink the work of teaching and learning. It’d be a shame if that becomes lost amid the shouting heads and social media outrage.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Mon., September 18, 2023, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Navigating the New Frontiers: AI Innovation in Education
Dive into transformative tech, equity, and real insights that are shaping the way we teach and learn.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., September 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Leveraging Technology to Transform Personalized Learning
Explore personalized learning strategies, classroom transformation, and mastering tech resources for true equity in education.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
Wed., September 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar Strong Student Attendance and Engagement: What Schools Can Do
Chronic absenteeism is a pressing concern for schools. Explore strategies for boosting attendance, tracking absenteeism, and fostering a supportive school culture.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Choice & Charters Q&A Here's What's Next for Charter Schools, According to Their Chief Advocate
Nina Rees, head of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, sat down with Education Week to discuss the future of charter schools.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Nina Rees walks on stage during the National Charter Schools Conference held from June 18 through June 21, 2023, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.
Nina Rees walks on stage during the National Charter Schools Conference held from June 18 through June 21, 2023, at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas.
Courtesy of McLendon Photography
School Choice & Charters Private School Choice Programs Are Having a Moment. But It's Not All Smooth Sailing
Several states have passed private school choice programs with universal eligibility. But some have seen road bumps as they implement them.
Mark Lieberman
9 min read
Illustration of a schoolhouse in a shopping cart
Getty Images
School Choice & Charters 6 More States Will Soon Let Almost All Students Attend Private School With Public Money
So far this year, 14 states passed laws and lawmakers in 42 states introduced bills to expand private school choice.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
A parent and child looking at 2 different schools
DigitalVision/Getty
School Choice & Charters Opinion Oklahoma Has Approved the Nation's First Religious Charter School. What's That Mean?
A charter authorizer has endorsed a statewide virtual school, which will be run by a Roman Catholic archdiocese and diocese.
Rick Hess
9 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼