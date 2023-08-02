Ky. Education Commissioner Says ‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Law Led to His Resignation
States

Ky. Education Commissioner Says ‘Dangerous’ Anti-LGBTQ Law Led to His Resignation

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears, Lexington Herald-Leader — August 02, 2023 2 min read
People gather for a rally organized by LGBTQ youth and adults in opposition to Senate Bill 150 and also to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 31, 2022.
People gather for a rally organized by LGBTQ youth and adults in opposition to Senate Bill 150 and also to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility in Lexington, Ky., Friday, March 31, 2022.
Silas Walker/Lexington Herald-Leader via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Kentucky’s top education leader said he’s leaving his job, and the state, because he didn’t want to enforce the new “dangerous and unconstitutional” Senate Bill 150 that critics have called an anti-LGBTQ measure.

“It is time for me to move on,” Education Commissioner Jason Glass told reporters Tuesday.

Glass announced Monday that he was resigning and would leave his job September 29 to become an associate vice-president at Western Michigan University.

Although the Kentucky Department of Education had taken politically motivated criticism lately, Glass said the agency had remained independent and stood for the best interests of students and the education system.

GOP lawmakers and politicians have urged his ouster this year over KDE’s inclusive LGBTQ stances.

The strife with lawmakers came to a tipping point in the 2023 General Assembly when Glass stood by a previous statement that teachers who would not follow a district’s policy to use a student’s preferred pronoun might want to find another place to work. He told a committee that politicians were the one introducing politics into schools, not his office.

See Also

Protesters cheer outside Senate chambers at the Indiana Statehouse on March 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school, after state Senators on April 10, 2023, advanced a bill that some worry could out transgender kids to their parents.
Protesters cheer at the Indiana Statehouse on March 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana schools may soon be required to notify parents if their child requests a name or pronoun change at school, after state lawmakers advanced a bill that some advocates worry could out transgender kids to their parents.
Arleigh Rodgers/AP
Equity & Diversity Pronouns for Trans, Nonbinary Students: The States With Laws That Restrict Them in Schools
Eesha Pendharkar, June 14, 2023
7 min read

Glass said Tuesday he knew his job could get political. He said it was becoming a common exit story for education chiefs around the country, including the last few in Kentucky.

He said he was “wide-eyed” knowing that “this sort of thing was a possibility,” referring to political rancor.

Glass was appointed commissioner in 2020 by the state. He said another factor in his leaving was the new law requiring the state Senate to confirm future Commissioners of Education.

He said the vitriol stems from the current gubernatorial campaign.

Glass praised Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as a decent human being. But Glass said he had been an independent education commissioner. Cameron had criticized Glass.

Glass said hyper-partisan politics have been increasingly injected into education policy decisions.

See Also

Illustration of tug of war.
Illustration by Laura Baker/Education Week, SvetaZi, and iStock/Getty
School & District Management Divisive Politics Are Harming Schools, District Leaders Say
Denisa R. Superville, January 26, 2023
8 min read

Senate Bill 150 banned puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for kids under 18, bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation, prevents transgender students from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity, and stops school districts from requiring teachers to use a students pronouns if they don’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

Glass said he was concerned about the future of education given the partisan divide.

He said it is resulting in educator turnover.

Policy makers are making it hard, Glass said. “It’s starting to show.”

Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Related Tags:
Kentucky State Superintendents State Policy

Copyright (c) 2023, Lexington Herald-Leader. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Mon., August 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Transforming Family Engagement in K-12 Education with AI
Discover how Artificial Intelligence is transforming family engagement in schools through two-way communication.
Content provided by AllHere
Register
Tue., August 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar How to Build a Thriving Adult Community Across your District
Join our expert panel for practical insights on adult SEL activities, strategies to renew commitment, and upgrading teaching practices.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Start the School Year Strong: How K-12 Leaders Can Create Thriving Schools for Teachers and Staff
Join this free event to get inspired by creative and proven ways to motivate your team the entire school year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States An Inside Look at 1 State's Journey to Transform Its School System
Progress has been slow and uneven, but virtually all states have made some move to adopt competency-based learning.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Illustration: Hand with pencil aiming for target
DigitalVision Vectors<br/>
States Six States Have Made School Meals Free to All Students. Will More Follow?
The new state laws provide universal school meals permanently, affecting 8 million students.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Students eat lunch of homemade pizza and caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School, in Essex Junction, Vt., on June 9, 2022.
Students eat lunch at Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School in Essex Junction, Vt., on June 9, 2022.
Lisa Rathke/AP
States Absenteeism Data Is Inconsistent Across States. But It's Improving
Chronic absenteeism remains high. States need to consistently define and track student attendance, a new report says.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Toned photograph of student walking down empty school hallway toward exit door.
E+/Getty Images
States Texas Bans ‘Sexually Explicit’ Books in Schools. Law ‘Gets That Trash Out,’ Gov. Greg Abbott Says
The bill was among four “parental empowerment” bills that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed.
Eleanor Dearman, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
2 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 8, 2021.
Eric Gay/AP
Load More ▼