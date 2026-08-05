What’s in Store for School Funding for 2026-27?

Big changes and fierce debates over school funding are poised to continue playing out nationwide as the new school year begins.

Congress is still far from finished negotiating the federal budget for the 2027-28 school year. High-stakes midterm elections could reshape the balance of power on Capitol Hill and in statehouses across the country. Less than two months later, a new federal tax credit for K-12 scholarships will begin rolling out.

All the while, school districts will continue the perennial work of balancing their budgets, and strategizing their investments.

Here’s a deeper look at five takeaways from my recent reporting on the school finance developments to come this school year.