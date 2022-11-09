Colorado Voters Say Yes to Universal Free School Meals. Will Other States Follow?
Education Funding

Colorado Voters Say Yes to Universal Free School Meals. Will Other States Follow?

By Arianna Prothero — November 09, 2022 2 min read
Image of students in line for a school meal.
Lisa Rathke/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A program that would make school meals permanently free for all students in Colorado is on the brink of becoming a reality.

Colorado voters have come down strongly in favor of a ballot initiative to provide school meals to all students regardless of income. That’s according to unofficial election results from the state that show 55 percent of voters cast their ballots in favor of universal school meals.

This may be the start of a bigger trend as states look to fill in the void left by the federal government when it let COVID-era funding for universal free school meals expire this summer.

“We have seen a number of states recognizing the value of offering free meals to all,” said Diane Pratt-Heavner, a spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association, which represents food service directors across the country. “With inflation and prices rising at the grocery store and at the gas pump, families have really come to depend on that benefit.”

Now that federal funding for universal school meals has ended, many schools are struggling with mounting student lunch debt, said Pratt-Heavner.

“We have so many families who don’t understand the application process or, because of the rapid rise of inflation, aren’t eligible for free meals but are still struggling to feed their families,” she said. “We have heard from many members who have seen meal debt increase, and that will impact education budgets.”

Some districts are reporting levels of meal debt in just the first few months of this school year that have exceeded what typically accrues throughout the entirety of a normal school year.

Colorado to become third state to offer free meals

Colorado will soon join California and Maine as the three states with permanent programs offering all students free school meals.

Massachusetts, Nevada, and Vermont have committed to keeping universal free meals in place through this school year. Connecticut was offering free meals to all students, but that program is running out of funding, said Pratt-Heavner.

Several other states have pending legislation to enact similar programs, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Some polling has found that the policy is popular nationally: Nearly 70 percent of adults said in a December 2021 poll from the Urban Institute that they support making free school meals for all students permanent.

The Colorado program will be paid for by limiting state income tax deductions for households with annual incomes of more than $300,000.

The Colorado free meals program, called Healthy School Meals for All, will also raise pay for cafeteria workers and provide grants to districts to buy more local ingredients for school meals.

School districts in Colorado with a high enough proportion of low-income families to qualify for federal Community Eligibility Provision program aid will be required to apply for those federal dollars to help pay for student meals. Districts will use Medicaid and other data to figure out student eligibility for the federal aid in order to reduce the paperwork required for families, according to Chalkbeat Colorado.

While some votes in Colorado are still being tabulated, all counties have submitted their election results to the state.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., November 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar There is No One-Size-Fits-All Virtual Learning Model
Dive into five key strategies to implement virtual learning in your community successfully.
Content provided by Class
Register
Tue., November 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Utilizing ESSER Funding to Implement STEM and PBL Initiatives
Learn how school districts can utilize ESSER funding to implement STEM and project-based learning programs.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Wed., November 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum How Schools Are Helping Special Education Students Recover From the Pandemic
Join us to learn about the pandemic’s impact on students who sometimes receive less attention in conversations about special education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Schools Need Billions More to Make Up for Lost Learning Time, Researchers Argue
The projected price tag far exceeds ESSER aid already provided to help students recover from the pandemic.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
A man standing on the edge of a one dollar bill that is folded downward to look like a funding cliff.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Education Funding EPA Doubles Aid for Electric, Natural Gas-Powered School Buses, Citing High Demand
The $965 million in funding helps schools replace existing diesel buses with zero- and low-emissions alternatives.
Evie Blad
2 min read
A row of flat-front yellow school buses with green bumpers are parked in front of white electric charging units.
Stockton Unified School District's new electric bus fleet sits parked in front of charging stations.
Business Wire via AP
Education Funding Districts Steer Federal Teacher-Quality Funding Into Recruitment, Retention
Efforts to recruit teachers and create "grow your own" programs are in; class-size reduction and teacher evaluation are out.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Blurred view of the back of students in a classroom with their hands raised answering to a female teacher
E+/Getty
Education Funding In Their Own Words This Superintendent's Tiny, Rural District Got No COVID Aid. Here's Why That Hurts
The aid formula left Long Lake, N.Y., out of the mix. The superintendent worries that could happen for other kinds of aid in the future.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
Long Lake Superintendent Noelle Short in front of Long Lake Central School in Long Lake, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 2022.
Noelle Short is the superintendent of a single-school district in upstate New York with fewer than 100 students.
Heather Ainsworth for Education Week
Load More ▼