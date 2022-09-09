Cardona Back-to-School Tour to Focus on Teacher Pipeline, Academic Recovery
Federal

Cardona Back-to-School Tour to Focus on Teacher Pipeline, Academic Recovery

By Libby Stanford — September 09, 2022 2 min read
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions during an interview in his office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona continues a tradition of on-site visits by the nation's top education official as the school year opens.
Alyssa Schukar for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

With students back in their classrooms, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona is back on the road.

Cardona kicks off his annual back-to-school tour on Monday, spending a week traveling in Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Throughout the tour, he’ll be joined by first lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten, and Undersecretary of Education James Kvaal.

In a recent interview with Education Week, Cardona said he’s excited for students to get back into “the rituals of school” this year. There were an estimated 49.5 million enrolled in per-K through 12th grade public school as of fall 2021, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“I’m really thrilled that students are feeling that back-to-school excitement the way it was before. It’s not back to school with a caveat,” Cardona said in the Aug. 23 interview. “It’s ‘I’m going to see my friends. We’re going to be able to do this. This trip is being planned. The clubs are up and running.’”

Over the last several administrations, the back-to-school tour has been a tradition for the country’s top education leader.

Last year, Cardona traveled throughout Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana in his “Return to School Roadtrip,” during which he celebrated school districts with students returning to in-person learning.

In 2019, former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos dedicated her tour to “education freedom,” an effort to support school choice and promote her proposed $5 billion Education Freedom Scholarship program that would have provided tax credits for scholarship contributions to private schools.

Former Education Secretary Arne Duncan used his back-to-school tour in 2015 to promote the Obama administration’s work in early-childhood education and higher education.

This year’s trip, which will take place Sept. 12-16, has been labeled the “Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.” Cardona will be highlighting schools and communities that are recruiting qualified educators and building teacher pipelines.

Cardona will begin the tour in Knoxville, Tenn., where he will be joined by the first lady to discuss the teacher pipeline. They will then travel to Greensboro, N.C., to talk about the teacher pipeline and high school to career pathways.

Following Greensboro, Cardona will travel to Newport News, Richmond, and Harrisonburg, all in Virginia, where he’ll talk about academic recovery and the American Rescue Plan, Special Olympics and the inclusion of students with disabilities, and parent engagement for English-language learners and special education students.

The secretary will then head to Morgantown, W.Va., and Pittsburgh to discuss mental health in higher education and early-childhood education. After that, he’ll travel throughout Pennsylvania to Reading, Allentown, and Philadelphia, where he’ll discuss meeting students’ basic needs in higher education, community schools that provide wraparound services to students, and President Joe Biden’s debt forgiveness plan.

He’ll conclude the tour in Camden, N.J., where he’ll discuss the Education Department’s National Partnership for Student Success, an effort to bring in over 250,000 mentors and tutors to classrooms.

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Q&A U.S. Education Secretary Cardona: How to Fix Teacher Shortages, Create Safe Schools
In an exclusive interview with Education Week, the secretary looks ahead to the challenges of this school year.
Libby Stanford
10 min read
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions during an interview in his office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions during an interview in his office in Washington on Aug. 23.
Alyssa Schukar for Education Week
Federal Voters Want Republicans and Democrats to Talk About Learning Recovery, Not Culture Wars
A recent Democrats for Education Reform poll shows a disconnect between political candidates and voters on education issues.
Libby Stanford
4 min read
Image of voting and party lines.
TheaDesign/iStock/Getty
Federal Use Your 'Teacher Voice,' Jill Biden Urges in a Push for Political Activism
Voting in the midterms is a critical step educators can take to bolster democracy, the first lady and other labor leaders told teachers.
Madeline Will
5 min read
First Lady Jill Biden speaks during the American Federation of Teachers convention, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Boston.
First lady Jill Biden speaks during the American Federation of Teachers convention in Boston.
Michael Dwyer/AP
Federal Federal Initiative Leverages COVID Aid to Expand After-School, Summer Learning
The Education Department's Engage Every Student effort includes partnerships with civic organizations and professional groups.
Libby Stanford
3 min read
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at an event on June 2, 2022, at the Department of Education in Washington.
U.S. Secretary of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks at an event at the Department of Education in Washington in June. The department has announced a push for expanded access to after-school and summer learning programs.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Load More ▼