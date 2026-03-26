Arts Education Advocates Talk About How to Elevate Their Discipline
Education Funding

Arts Education Advocates Talk About How to Elevate Their Discipline

By Jennifer Vilcarino — March 26, 2026 3 min read
DSC 4497
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: National arts education leaders, advocates, and policymakers gather for a couple of hours at the University Club on March 24, 2026 in Washington.
Marvin Joseph for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Washington

Arts educators and their advocates met Tuesday to lament what they view as the arts’ second-tier status in schools and talk about the arts’ potential to help schools address poor student mental health and boost engagement.

They also discussed how they could collaborate on their advocacy to ensure more students have access to classes in visual arts, music, theater, dance, and other arts disciplines.

The meeting, organized by the advocacy organization Arts Ed NJ, included representatives from a number of different arts education groups, including Americans for the Arts, the National Association for Music Education; state-level arts advocacy groups; and the Education Commission of the States, which tracks state education policies.

See Also

Students in a seventh grade civics class listen to teacher Ella Pillitteri at A.D. Henderson School in Boca Raton, Fla. on April 16, 2024.
Students in a 7th grade civics class listen to teacher Ella Pillitteri at A.D. Henderson School in Boca Raton, Fla. on April 16, 2024. The Trump administration's grant cancellations have hit ongoing programs that promote civics, arts, and literacy education, and more.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Education Funding Trump Admin. Cancels Dozens More Grants, Hitting Civics, Arts, and Higher Ed.
Mark Lieberman, September 16, 2025
10 min read

The nation’s primary K-12 law, the Every Student Succeeds Act, calls for students to have a “well-rounded education” and provides funding streams that can support arts education. But many teachers and arts education advocates have argued that the No Child Left Behind Act, ESSA’s predecessor, caused more prioritization of math and English/language arts—the primary subjects included in state tests.

As a result, states have allocated fewer resources and placed less importance on arts education, according to the Commission on the Arts at the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

“Arts education is always put on the back burner,” said Daziha Brown, an Education Commission of the States policy analyst.

Arts don’t hold the same status as the core academic subjects, she said. “I’m seeing arts education being incorporated into [Career Technical Education] pathways, as options for high school students rather than being a requirement.”

While federal funds are not the primary funding source for arts education, the field hasn’t been immune from federal funding turbulence over the past year as President Donald Trump’s administration has terminated in-progress education grants, delayed the release of funds, and proposed eliminating dozens of federal K-12 programs.

Last September, the recipients of at least nine, multi-year Assistance for Arts Education grants received notices from the U.S. Department of Education telling them their five-year initiatives would end a year early, affecting nearly $7 million in funding, Education Week reported.

The administration also proposed to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, the largest funder of the arts in the country, and abruptly canceled hundreds of NEA grants.

Trump also proposed eliminating the Assistance for Arts Education program from his 2026 Education Department budget, as well as other funding streams schools can use to pay for arts education. However, Congress last month finalized a budget that maintains level funding for virtually all existing K-12 education programs in the fiscal budget, allocating roughly the same amount of money, including for arts education.

Most recently, the Education Department announced new rounds of awards for five competitive grant programs, including one for arts education.

“Arts education is not separate from the challenges that we see every day in our communities, in our schools—they are central to fixing those issues,” said Wendy Liscow, executive director of Arts Ed NJ.

DSC 4433
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Wendy Liscow welcomes National arts education leaders, advocates, and

policymakers at the University Club on March 24, 2026 in Washington.
Marvin Joseph for Education Week

Local efforts aim to boost arts education

Students of color and those from low-income households are most likely to lack access to robust arts education in school, research shows.

One organization focused on that inequity is Arts Ed Newark in Newark, N.J.

Its Arts Ambassador program trains parents to become arts education organizers in their communities and champions for increased arts education at their children’s schools.

“Parents are really the deciders, they’re the voters, and it’s their children that these programs are for,” said Lauren Meehan, the organization’s director.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the nonprofit Young Audiences provides artist-led professional development to help educators incorporate more art into their teaching. The group also offers a program that allows students to work with an artist for several days, learning the culture and history of a specific art form, then showcasing their artwork.

“We’re looking at their confidence level. Do they feel better? Are they reporting that they feel happier?” said Michele Russo, Young Audiences’ president and CEO.

“There’s been research for years about the benefits of arts experiences,” she said. More educators are aware of this, “because there is a mental health crisis happening with students.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., April 09, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Managing AI in Schools: Practical Strategies for Districts
How should districts govern AI in schools? Learn practical strategies for policies, safety, transparency, and responsible adoption.
Content provided by Lightspeed Systems
Register
Wed., April 01, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Turning Attendance Data Into Family Action
This California district cut chronic absenteeism in half. Learn how they used insight and early action to reach families and change outcomes.
Content provided by SchoolStatus
Register
Tue., April 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Climb: A New Framework for Career Readiness in the Age of AI
Discover practical strategies to redefine career readiness in K–12 and move beyond credentials to develop true capability and character.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Federal Funding Disruptions for Schools Are Far From Over
Signs are piling up that schools could experience more funding turbulence in the coming months.
Mark Lieberman
12 min read
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump during a recent roundtable discussion in the East Room of the White House, on March 6, 2026, in Washington. Trump's administration is using new ways to incorporate its policy priorities into grantmaking that will affect schools and other recipients of other grants.
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Education Funding School Mental Health Projects Get 3-Month Reprieve as Court Rules Against Trump
The projects to expand school-based services have faced nearly a year of funding uncertainty and legal limbo.
Matthew Stone
5 min read
A student adds a note to others expressing support and sharing coping strategies, as members of the Miami Arts Studio mental health club raise awareness on World Mental Health Day, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Miami Arts Studio, a public 6th-12th grade magnet school, in Miami.
A student adds a note expressing support and sharing coping strategies during a World Mental Health Day activity on Oct. 10, 2023, at Miami Arts Studio, a magnet school in Miami. Most recipients of two federal school mental health services grants the Trump administration has attempted to cancel over the past year will see their funding continue at least through June 1.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Education Funding Some Halted Federal Funds for Community Schools Will Flow, But More Remain Frozen
Schools in Illinois will regain access to some federal grant funds, but programs nationwide continue to struggle.
Mark Lieberman
5 min read
Image of money symbol, books, gavel, and scale of justice.
DigitalVision Vectors
Education Funding The Trump Admin. Says It Supports Career-Tech. Ed. It Canceled CTE Grants Anyway
Nineteen projects—many in rural areas—lost funding that was helping students prepare for college and careers.
Mark Lieberman & Lauraine Langreo
12 min read
As part of the program, the Business students at Donald M. Payne Sr. Tech Campus in Newark, NJ on Feb. 26, 2026m have access to computers with subscriptions to the latest software to help them prepare for the workforce.
Business students at the Donald M. Payne Sr. School of Technology in Newark, N.J., work in a computer lab on Feb. 25, 2026. A U.S. Department of Education grant was helping students in business and other fields at the school access enrichment programming, college courses, and financial support after graduation. But the department terminated the grant, along with 18 other similar awards across the country, last summer.
Oliver Farshi for Education Week
Load More ▼