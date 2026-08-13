Why Teachers Would—or Wouldn’t—Move to a High-Needs School

Teacher recruitment and retention is a problem across the nation and in schools that are considered high-needs even more—so what does it take for teachers to work in these environments?

A recent Education Week article found that the largest state merit-pay program may not be enough to draw and retain teachers to rural and high-poverty schools. The article drew a strong reaction when it was shared on social media—over 630 comments on Facebook —with some responses pointing toward pay and benefits and others to school culture.

Overall, 18% of teachers say they plan to leave at the end of the 2025-26 school year, according to data from the RAND Corp.'s 2026 State of the American Teacher and the American Life Panel surveys . The respondents cite student misbehavior, pay gaps, and poor work-life balance as their top stressors. However, when teachers do leave the profession, there are typically a mix of reasons, not just one, EdWeek reporting shows .

Teaching in a high-needs school can be highly rewarding, but it can also be highly demanding. Oftentimes, students in these types of schools face family, social, or economic challenges that make learning harder. In 2016, an educator previously told Education Week that it takes a specific kind of management skill to work in these schools and teaching has only gotten more complicated in recent years. Student behavior has proven to worsen over time. Student behavior has proven to worsen over time. For example, research shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted students’ ability to resolve conflict with peers. Additionally, some students also face distractions related to cellphones and technology, according to EdWeek reporting .

The responses to the EdWeek article about what it takes to work in high-needs schools drew a variety of reactions online. Some said finances, mainly salary, are among the highest reasons for teachers to work in rural and high-poverty schools. Other respondents said the determining factor is the culture of the school—how educators are treated and supported when addressing student behavior.

The responses have been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Some teachers said money is ‘the biggest draw’

The same things you use to attract highly talented people to other jobs. It's not rocket science. Better pay and better benefits are how you do that.

Signing bonuses, moving allowances, and pay off loans. In the end, money is the biggest draw.

Others believe culture is more important than money

The bottom line is that it comes down to behavior. If there is strong behavior support, there will be fewer issues in the classroom. No teacher wants to go to schools that may have a toxic, abusive, no-support environment.

What would it take? 1. Admin needs to be seasoned and supportive of staff. 2. Behavior in the classroom that detracts from the learning of others cannot be tolerated. 3. Be allowed to prioritize teaching. A high-performance teacher cannot wear fifteen different hats in order to ensure the schools run as it should.

I worked for several years in high poverty schools and loved it. Now I am in an affluent (overall) school, and it is so much easier, there is more family and community support, and the stress levels are lower. I’m staying put.

In these environments, it's a cultural shift that's needed, involving all stakeholders [which are] leadership, teachers, support staff, parents, children, and the local community. You can't just stick a "good" teacher in there and expect them to turn everything around; everyone has to buy in.

Other teachers said top educators exist in all schools

Would they still be "top performing" if they went to rural or high-poverty schools? Because many teachers can be "top performing" when they have students who come from upper-middle-class and affluent areas and come with a history of achievement, a willingness to engage, etc.

Top educators exist in all schools, but I would wager that many in suburban/affluent districts can attribute much of their success to the students they teach. Impoverished and rural schools have different challenges beyond curriculum that need to be addressed by a teacher with many skills.