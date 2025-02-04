What Latino Superintendents Say It Will Take to Grow Their Ranks
School & District Management

What Latino Superintendents Say It Will Take to Grow Their Ranks

By Caitlynn Peetz — February 04, 2025 4 min read
Vector image of many professionals, diversity, highlighting hispanic.
Liz Yap/Education Week and iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Being a superintendent can be lonely.

There are few others who understand the complex challenges and responsibility that come with leading a school district, its staff, and its students. The job can be even more isolating for leaders from backgrounds that are traditionally underrepresented in the white male-dominated superintendency.

Just 3 percent of superintendents in 2022 identified as Hispanic or Latino, according to the most recent data compiled by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, compared with almost 30 percent of students nationwide.

That reality makes it difficult for Latino district leaders themselves to be doing a job alongside few others with similar life experiences and backgrounds. The underrepresentation of Latinos in the top district spot also creates barriers for young people who may want to pursue the job someday because they come to think it’s not attainable for them, said three Latino superintendents during a recent webinar hosted by AASA and the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

Martha Salazar-Zamora, the superintendent in Tomball, Texas; Gustavo Balderas, the AASA president and superintendent in Beaverton, Ore.; and Alex Marrero, the superintendent in Denver, shared their paths to district leadership. They also discussed the biggest challenges they face as Latino superintendents and what it will take to build a robust, diverse pipeline of future leaders from a variety of backgrounds.

It’s hard to be the first all the time

All three superintendents have been “the first” Latino or Latina to lead a district. Balderas has been the first five times, in each district he has led. Salazar-Zamora was the first woman and first superintendent of color to serve in district leadership in her Texas hometown. Marrero became the first Latino leader of the school system in New Rochelle, N.Y., before he was hired in Denver.

It’s an honor none of them takes lightly, but being the first—and among the few—has its challenges, the superintendents said.

It’s difficult to find a community of colleagues with similar backgrounds to turn to for advice or for examples.

“We talk about representation mattering. It does matter,” Salazar-Zamora said. “It matters in the classroom, that we have teachers that look like our students. It matters at every level of administration, and certainly in the superintendency.”

See Also

Image of male and female professional silhouettes, with a central male figure punched out in color.
melitas/iStock/Getty + Edweek
School & District Management Q&A There's a Good Chance Your Superintendent Has One of These 15 Names
Caitlynn Peetz, March 24, 2023
5 min read

Oftentimes, leaders of color experience a double standard that can be draining and discouraging, Marrero said.

“We’re asked to lead the system that historically has not yielded results for our kids, for those who look like us,” he said. “These opportunity and achievement gaps have existed for decades and the expectation is that now, a leader of color is supposed to eradicate [them] overnight, when other folks are given grace, sometimes of a decade-plus—that’s the hardest part for me.”

The criticism can come from all angles, Marrero said, from people who say improvements are coming too slowly and from others who are frustrated by the various initiatives and efforts to make improvements.

It’s difficult to remember at times, but Marrero said he takes the critical feedback as “validation” of being “a change agent.”

Latino superintendents should prioritize developing a pipeline of future leaders

What good does it do to be a diverse leader if there aren’t others to follow in your footsteps?

That’s the question Balderas posed for webinar listeners as he urged Latino district leaders to prioritize diversifying their workforce, particularly among principals and top central office positions.

Balderas said he views a main function of his role as preparing others to take his position when he leaves.

“That intentionality has to be from the top down,” he said.

See Also

Photograph of an English language learners high school classroom
iStock/Getty
English Learners 2 Districts Overhauled How They Teach English Learners. Here's How
Ileana Najarro, October 16, 2024
6 min read

But the work should trickle down even further, he said. District leaders should be doing all they can to celebrate all students’ unique talents and backgrounds and set them up for success.

For example, Balderas’ Oregon district of 38,000 students has set a goal of having bilingual education and dual language immersion programs in each of its 50-plus schools, available to all students who want to participate.

“We have to make sure we are, as school leaders, taking on the kids’ assets and utilizing their assets in their education,” Balderas said. “It’ll look different in different communities because it is very context driven, but … just make sure you have an understanding of your kids and families.”

Another way to develop diverse pipelines of potential educators who might become future leaders is to invest in community engagement, said Salazar-Zamora.

Getting more parents and community members involved in the school system, whether through meetings, school activities, or other means, can ignite an interest in teaching or leadership that otherwise may not have sparked, she said.

Support other diverse leaders, too

While it’s important for white leaders to support leaders of color, leaders of color also need to make sure they’re supporting each other, even if they’re not the same ethnicity, Marrero said.

That support—which can come in the form of an encouraging text message or phone call or public celebration of successes—should come before a high-profile crisis and before a leader faces a conflict with their community or local school board.

“We need to do a better job lifting each other up,” he said.

Zamora added: “We have to see all children and understand they will be the people that will be leading the future.”

Balderas said being a superintendent “is the best job I’ve ever had,” and he hopes children of color will see him as an example later on, and that, ultimately, it will be more common for districts to be led by women and people of color.

“There needs to be more people that look like me in that seat in the future,” he said. “How do we raise those youngsters up into and through the ranks, and support them, so that it ensures we have capacity and the bench is wide and deep?”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Superintendents District Leadership Diversity

Events

Thu., February 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Improve School Culture and Engage Students: Archery’s Critical Role in Education
Changing lives one arrow at a time. Find out why administrators and principals are raving about archery in their schools.
Content provided by NASP - National Archery in the Schools Program
Register
Mon., February 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Engaging Every Student: How to Address Absenteeism and Build Belonging
Gain valuable insights and practical solutions to address absenteeism and build a more welcoming and supportive school environment.
Register
Thu., February 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum Social-Emotional Learning 2025: Examining Priorities and Practices
Join this free virtual event to learn about SEL strategies, skills, and to hear from experts on the use and expansion of SEL programs.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management School Leaders Rush to Manage Deportation Fears
School and district leaders describe a chaotic time amid changes to federal immigration policies.
Ileana Najarro & Olina Banerji
9 min read
A line of school children with obscured faces board a school bus on their way to school.
E+/Getty
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About The Superintendent Persona?
The superintendent plays a crucial role in purchasing decisions. Test your knowledge of this key buyer persona and see how your results stack up with your peers.
School & District Management Opinion School Modernization Funds Are in Jeopardy. Here's What To Do
Upgrades to ground-source heat pumps keep students learning in hot weather and rack up energy savings, write two former school leaders.
Brenda Cassellius & Jonathan Klein
5 min read
Thermometer under a hot sun. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Thinking About Closing a School? What to Consider Besides Enrollment
It's not a given that closing a building will result in substantial savings.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Students in a combined second- and third-grade class talk in pairs.
Students in a combined 2nd and 3rd grade class talk in pairs.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Load More ▼