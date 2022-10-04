School Nurses’ Mental Health Is Suffering. Here’s How District Leaders Can Help
School & District Management

School Nurses’ Mental Health Is Suffering. Here’s How District Leaders Can Help

By Arianna Prothero — October 04, 2022 3 min read
The front of the Bellefonte Area School District certified school nurses office on Aug. 15, 2016 in Centre County, Penn.
Forty-five percent of school nurses reported experiencing a symptom of at least one adverse mental health condition, such as depression or PTSD, according to a national survey.
Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School nurses are struggling with their mental health. Nearly half said in a recent survey by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they had been bullied, harassed, or threatened since the beginning of the pandemic. Forty-five percent reported experiencing at least one symptom of an adverse mental health condition, such as depression or PTSD.

Those numbers amount to a cry for help from school nurses, said Donna Mazyck, the executive director of the National Association of School Nurses.

“What these results show us is the need to have support, systems-level support to do the work that they do,” Mazyck said.

What can district leaders do to take better care of their school nurses?

School and district leaders can start by educating their communities on how students’ physical wellbeing connects to their ability to learn—and, therefore, how nurses are key to students’ academic success, said Ben Thigpen, the superintendent of Jones County Schools in North Carolina, and an Education Week 2022 Leader to Learn From.

The school nurse’s job varies from district to district, so it’s also important for school communities to understand the roles of their schools’ nurses. For Thigpen, who leads a district in a rural area of North Carolina, miles and miles away from other medical service providers, that means providing healthcare to teachers and parents as well as students.

Equally important, education leaders must communicate what nurses can’t do, or what falls outside of their responsibilities, said Mazyck. For example, a school nurse may be the one enforcing a vaccine requirement, but they don’t make those policies.

School nurses were often in the position of enforcing COVID mitigation policies in their schools and took the brunt of public and parental backlash for decisions made by superintendents and school boards, said Mazyck.

The CDC’s survey of nearly 8,000 nurses representing every state in the country found that they are more likely to report symptoms of mental health problems if they:

  • Work more than 40 hours a week;
  • Report discrimination, harassment, or job-related threats;
  • Feel unsupported by peers, supervisors, or school leadership;
  • Lack adequate staff support or compensation;
  • Take on additional duties in times of crisis, such as during a pandemic.

How to provide additional support for nurses

Additional support for nurses can come in a couple of different forms, said Mazyck.

First, there’s the more tangible policies: clear workplace procedures for reporting harassment or threats; providing health insurance that covers counseling or therapy; and adequate leave policies that allow nurses to take time off when they’re feeling unwell—physically or mentally.

Even something as simple as making sure that the school nurses can take a 30-minute lunch break every day can help make their jobs more sustainable, said Mayzck.

A less tangible but equally important measure is to create a healthy working environment—or, in education parlance, a positive school climate.

“And there’s also the systems level, the organizational level need to provide a workplace that focuses on wellness,” said Mazyck. “And we see that with educators, we see that with other school staff, that if adults are struggling with their mental health, what does that mean for the student body?”

See also

Image of a clipboard and stethescope.
YurolaitsAlbert/iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Q&A Detecting Students' Mental Health Needs: How School Nurses Can Help
Arianna Prothero, February 28, 2022
4 min read

District leaders who build a positive schoolwide culture are, in turn, creating a better workplace for nurses, said Mazyck.

“Are people kind, are they thoughtful? In the end, it’s social-emotional intelligence,” she said. “We’re teaching the children how to do that, it needs to be that way for the adults in the building as well.”

Any initiative or discussion at the district level to address teacher well-being should also include nurses, added Thigpen.

“We spent a lot of time talking with our teachers over the past two years about self-care and taking care of themselves, but we also have to do that with our nurses,” he said.

Even in a small district like his, Thigpen said, just one school nurse will still have 700 or more kids under their care. “You don’t go by a school nurse’s office and see them just sitting there not doing anything,” he said. “They are continually busy and working and they’ve got more to do than they can do.”

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.
Related Tags:
School Personnel Health Mental Health District Leadership Research

Events

Wed., October 05, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Transform Teaching and Learning with AI
Increase productivity and support innovative teaching with AI in the classroom.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
Thu., October 06, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Computer Science Education Movement Gathers Momentum. How Should Schools React?
Discover how schools can expand opportunities for students to study computer science education.
Register
Tue., October 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Fostering Student Well-Being with Programs That Work
Protecting student well-being has never been more important. Join this webinar to learn how to ensure your programs yield the best outcomes.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Spotlight Spotlight on K-12 Decision-Making
This Spotlight will help you learn how teachers can help drive systemic change, evaluate school progress on driving equity, and more.
School & District Management Will Schools Reopen Quickly After Hurricane Ian Passes? It Depends
Even before district leaders started shelter operations, they were getting asked when kids could return.
Jeffrey S. Solochek, Tampa Bay Times
3 min read
Beulah Stand, a sixth grade math teacher at John Hopkins, carries her pillow and a suitcase into the Pinellas County special needs shelter at John Hopkins Middle School, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Florida's west coast prepares for Hurricane Ian. Stand will be staying at the center to work during the storm. The evacuation center, which is only for people with special needs, has a capacity of over 700 people.
Beulah Stand, a 6th grade math teacher at John Hopkins, carries her pillow and a suitcase into the Pinellas County special needs shelter at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Florida's west coast prepares for Hurricane Ian. Stand will be staying at the center to work during the storm. The evacuation center, which is only for people with special needs, has a capacity of over 700 people.
Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP
School & District Management How District Leaders Can Make Sure Teachers Don't Miss the Loan-Forgiveness Deadline
Many teachers and other public employees may not know they qualify for a student loan-forgiveness waiver that has an Oct. 31 deadline.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Young adult woman cutting the ball and chain labeled "Debt" which is attached as the tassel hanging from a graduate's mortarboard
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Download A Visual Guide to Nonverbal Communication (Download)
Understanding nonverbal communication can help you improve interactions and get your message across.
Gina Tomko
1 min read
v42 8SR Nonverbal Communication Share Image
Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Load More ▼