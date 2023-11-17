QUIZ: How Are Students Doing Academically? Test Your Knowledge
Student Achievement Quiz

QUIZ: How Are Students Doing Academically? Test Your Knowledge

By Caitlynn Peetz — November 17, 2023 1 min read
Tight crop of the back of a kid holding a bad scored test behind his back and facing his parents who are sitting on a couch in their living room
iStock/Getty
It’s a well-known fact by now that many students are struggling in core subjects, like math and reading, and that schools are pulling out all the stops to help them get caught up and reach grade-level mastery.

But when it comes to parents and caregivers, there’s a disconnect between how they perceive their child’s academic progress and the reality. Experts say it’s critical that parents have a clear understanding of their child’s academic performance so they can advocate for them when needed.

So, how much do you know about American students’ academic progress over the past few years? Just how far has students’ achievement fallen since the onset of the pandemic in subjects like math and reading? And how optimistic are educators that students will catch up? Take this quiz to test your knowledge.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

