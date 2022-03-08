Road-Tested Tutoring Models Are Our Best Bet
Opinion
Student Achievement Letter to the Editor

Road-Tested Tutoring Models Are Our Best Bet

March 08, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

If districts want to help students make meaningful academic gains, they need to invest in tutoring models that have been proven to accelerate student achievement. The article “Can Online Tutoring Help Schools Dig out of a Pandemic Learning Hole?” (Jan. 28. 2022) highlighted a new study regarding an online, volunteer tutoring program with college students that showed no significant impact on student achievement, having an effect size of .05.

The effect size, a meaningful indicator of gains a student is likely to make, is a crucial piece of information to consider when districts and schools are selecting tutoring models because students need our interventions to address months of lost learning. A recent report by McKinsey noted that students overall are about four months behind in math and three months behind in reading than in previous school years. More specifically, students in majority-Black schools are about five months behind in both subjects, which amounts to about 100 days of learning.

Using an established formula for understanding the relationship between standard deviation units and days of learning, a program would need an effect size of at least .17 to address this lost instruction. The pilot program’s .05 effect size is a drop in the bucket when we look at the magnitude of learning loss.

We have to bet on programs that promise big gains. There are a number of highly effective tutoring models that are replicable and scalable. School leaders would be better off choosing those.

Amanda Neitzel
ProvenTutoring.org
Deputy Director of Evidence Research
Center for Research and Reform in Education, Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, Md.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
Tutoring

A version of this article appeared in the March 09, 2022 edition of Education Week as Road-Tested Tutoring Models Are Our Best Bet

Events

Wed., March 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Strategies for English Learners Featuring Dr. Jeff Zwiers
Hear Dr. Jeff Zwiers share how podcasts build academic conversations and support English language development.
Content provided by Listenwise
Register
Thu., March 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Developing an Outcomes-Based Virtual Learning Program
Join EdTech practitioners for a discussion on developing an engaging outcomes-based virtual learning program in your school or district.
Content provided by Class
Register
Tue., March 15, 2022, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Acceleration: The Path to Closing the Achievement Gap
Explore specific, practical acceleration strategies you can use to help students access grade and course level learning and close the achievement gap quickly.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Achievement Opinion Why We Can Feel More Optimistic About Learning
Michael Fullan believes we have reason to be more hopeful about education, even after the tough years we've had.
Michael Fullan
4 min read
Screen Shot 2022 01 04 at 7.23.41 AM
Shutterstock
Student Achievement From Our Research Center Teachers Are Losing Hope That This Can Be a Catch-Up Year
Nearly two years into the pandemic, teachers are losing faith that they can lift students to grade-level work by the end of this year.
Catherine Gewertz
7 min read
Hannah Bouchard, a 2nd grade teacher at Platte Valley Elementary School, in her classroom in Kersey, Colo., on Feb. 4, 2022.
Hannah Bouchard, a 2nd grade teacher at Platte Valley Elementary School, in her classroom in Kersey, Colo., on Feb. 4, 2022.
Rachel Woolf for Education Week
Student Achievement Can Online Tutoring Help Schools Dig Out of a Pandemic Learning Hole?
An early experiment shows promise.
Stephen Sawchuk
5 min read
Conceptual Illustration of computer, books, school supplies and a shovel
Antonio Solano/iStock and DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images
Student Achievement Spotlight Spotlight on Tutoring
This Spotlight will empower you with information on considerations and strategies for designing high-impact tutoring programs and more.
Load More ▼