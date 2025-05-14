High-Dosage Tutoring Should Be Here to Stay
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

High-Dosage Tutoring Should Be Here to Stay

Research is piling up on the effectiveness of the academic intervention
By Alan Safran & Susanna Loeb — May 14, 2025 4 min read
Illustration of a tutor helping a student understand a subject.
iStock/Getty + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Alan Safran & Susanna Loeb
Alan Safran is the CEO and co-founder of Saga Education, which helps states and districts with tutoring best practices. Susanna Loeb is the founder and executive director of the National Student Support Accelerator at Stanford University and a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education.

American parents care deeply about their local schools and are committed to improving education. That’s because Americans know that education plays a crucial role in shaping our children’s future. So the ultimate question is not “should we improve public schools” but “how”?

While the news headlines about the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress felt grim, bright spots bucked the national trends in exciting and promising ways and beg for our attention. These bright spots point us in the right direction, if we’re willing to learn from them.

NAEP shows that, nationally, student achievement in both math and reading remains below pre-pandemic levels and that the gulf between high- and low-performing students is widening. But it also shows successes. Students in Louisiana have made unexpected gains—performing better than they had in 2019, and the state’s ranking in 8th grade reading has shot up from 42nd to 16th.

Similarly, 4th and 8th grade students in the District of Columbia performed on average at or above “proficient” levels in both math and reading, and a higher proportion of students moved from “below basic” to “basic” and from basic into proficient and “advanced.”

NAEP describes achievement gains and losses; it doesn’t tell us what caused those changes. However, research in districts across the country has produced good evidence on approaches that are driving academic gains for students. One intervention has consistently stood out and, in the case of Louisiana and the District of Columbia, has been a pillar of their pandemic-recovery plan: high-dosage tutoring, also known as high-impact tutoring.

Since the start of the pandemic, as many as 80% of U.S. school districts have launched or expanded tutoring programs, investing an estimated $7.5 billion to bring tutoring to millions of students for the first time. At schools that offered high-quality sessions at least three times a week from a consistent tutor seeing just one student or a very small group at a time, students saw their academic achievements skyrocket, recovering on average as much as four months in literacy and nearly 10 months in math over a school year.

The impact of tutoring is felt in every corner of the country: Schools in rural North Carolina counties are tutoring multilingual learners, and New Mexico is providing math tutoring for rural middle schoolers. Meanwhile, Arkansas is building a statewide tutoring corps, and South Dakota is rallying retired teachers to tutor Indigenous students.

It is a rare intervention that parents, teachers, and school leaders alike agree on.

Research is piling up, showcasing how high-dosage tutoring has been effective, even when programs have been expanded beyond a pilot stage to operate across multiple schools, serving thousands of students. Saga Education’s high-dosage tutoring has been implemented within 43 high schools, and the company has supported the Chicago Public Schools Tutor Corps implementation in over 100 schools. Over 20,000 students have been reached.

To be effective, large programs need to maintain a high-quality approach as they grow, and many have. One analysis found that large-scale tutoring programs yield months of additional student learning in a year—more than educational interventions like summer school, class-size reduction, or even extended school days.

It is a rare intervention that parents, teachers, and school leaders alike agree on. But they agree on tutoring. Even as federal pandemic aid has dried up, many states—including Louisiana, Tennessee, Maryland, and Michigan—have chosen to continue investing hundreds of millions of dollars in high-dosage tutoring. In Virginia alone, legislators approved a $418 million increase to the fiscal 2024 state budget for academic recovery, with the vast majority earmarked for high-impact tutoring for students who are furthest behind academically. The effort was organized, in part, by Nicholas Kent, a former deputy education secretary for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who the White House recently tapped to serve as undersecretary of education.

When the Trump administration elevates leaders who have endorsed the effectiveness of tutoring, it sends a message of widespread confidence in the intervention. Kent isn’t the only newly appointed high-ranking U.S. Department of Education official who hails from a state that’s anchored its recovery efforts in high-impact tutoring.

See also

Teacher helps her student, little girl, with reading and writing.
E+
Student Achievement Here’s What Makes Tutoring Work for Academic Recovery
Olina Banerji, February 21, 2025
4 min read

Penny Schwinn, a former state superintendent of Tennessee now awaiting confirmation as the deputy secretary of education, partly built her reputation by launching a statewide tutoring initiative to accelerate recovery from the pandemic. Under her leadership, the state also strengthened its teacher pipeline and overhauled literacy instruction. The state is among a handful where reading proficiency exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Kirsten Baesler of North Dakota, the nation’s longest-serving chief state school officer, is awaiting confirmation as the assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education. In North Dakota, she oversaw the implementation of high-impact tutoring efforts focused on the lowest-performing 20% of students as well as established a math-acceleration program for students in grades 3-8.

The new administration—alongside school systems, policymakers, and philanthropic leaders—has a critical opportunity to prioritize and scale up high-impact tutoring as a cornerstone of educational recovery and long-term success. The evidence is clear: When it is done right, high-impact tutoring works and can help millions of students. We can realize this potential—a new generation of confident, successful learners—if policymakers embrace what we have learned and commit to embedding high-impact tutoring into U.S. schools for the long run.

Events

Thu., May 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Ripple Effect: Mental Health & Student Outcomes
Learn how student mental health impacts outcomes—and how to use that data to support your school’s IEP funding strategy.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Thu., May 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Artificial Intelligence K-12 Essentials Forum How AI Use Is Expanding in K-12 Schools
Join this free virtual event to explore how AI technology is—and is not—improving K-12 teaching and learning.
Register
Tue., May 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Federal Webinar The Trump Budget and Schools: Subscriber Exclusive Quick Hit
EdWeek subscribers, join this 30-minute webinar to find out what the latest federal policy changes mean for K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Food and Massage Coupons: How Principals Signal Their Appreciation for Teachers
Small gestures can go a long way this Teacher Appreciation Week.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Image of a notebook page with "THANK YOU TEACHER" written with some doodles and smiley faces.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion How to Be a Focused Leader When There’s a Lot of Noise
Burnout, attrition, absenteeism, and disengagement are key issues for schools. Here's a path forward for educators.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
3 min read
Screen Shot 2025 04 29 at 6.54.09 AM
Canva
School & District Management 'Go-Betweens' Are Invaluable to Principals. A Guide to Cultivating Them
A school leader's guide to creating and supporting a second-line leader.
Olina Banerji
2 min read
Wooden pawns on interconnected circles. Concept of interrelationships. 3d illustration.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Well Do You Understand K-12 Leaders’ Social Media Habits?
Test your knowledge of how school and district leaders use social media—what platforms they prefer, how often they post, and getting their attention.
Social Targeting
Load More ▼