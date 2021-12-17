Most Schools Are Teaching in Person This School Year, Latest Fed Data Say
Student Well-Being What the Research Says

Most Schools Are Teaching in Person This School Year, Latest Fed Data Say

By Sarah D. Sparks — December 17, 2021 4 min read
Image shows the coronavirus along with data charts and numbers.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Nearly all public elementary and secondary schools are back to full-time, in-person instruction during the pandemic, but many continue to cope with staffing shortages and coronavirus outbreaks that force students to stay home from school.

As of this fall, nearly all public schools—from cities to rural districts—have brought students back to class, though about a third continue to offer remote instruction for at least some students, according to new data from federal surveys taken from September through December and released last week.

While students of color were significantly more likely than white students to attend virtual classes even at the end of last school year, those racial gaps have closed. Ninety-nine percent of 4th and 8th graders in schools serving populations that are overwhelmingly white or overwhelmingly students of color use in-person instruction. However, there was greater potential for sampling error in the data for students of specific races. Students in schools with more-diverse racial demographics were more likely to use a hybrid of virtual and in-person instruction.

“As a nation, we’re at a place where we don’t have to choose between reducing our children’s risk of COVID-19 and keeping them connected to the supports that they need—and to which they often only have access—in school,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about the new data.

Even though most students no longer learn remotely, the technology supports for students at home have continued. More than 9 in 10 schools still provide laptops or other devices to students who need them, and 7 in 10 provide Wi-Fi access for students outside of school.

The new data come from two separate surveys. The Institute of Education Sciences continues to collect data on pandemic-era instruction from 7,400 public schools serving 4th and 8th graders who participate in the National Assessment of Educational Progress (which it began collecting last spring), but this September the agency also partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to add the School Pulse Panel, a nationally representative survey of 2,400 elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as those with combined grades. While the two surveys ask similar questions, they involve different groups of schools and cannot be directly compared. Changes in the NAEP survey this fall also make it difficult to compare how schools have shifted instruction since last school year.

About 1 in 10 school leaders reported they expected to need to make changes in their grading policies or testing mandates because of learning challenges during the pandemic, and more than 1 in 5 said they would need to change how they decide whether or not to promote students to the next grade.

Staffing, pandemic protection challenges persist

Cardona in part credited federal school support through the American Rescue Plan for helping schools return to in-person instruction this fall. One new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research suggests the aid could help high-poverty districts make up for learning loss during the pandemic with short-term, intensive tutoring and other interventions. However, in the wave of new infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic that hit this summer, schools used federal aid to fill holes in support staff and help trace and control outbreaks.

In the latest federal data, 38 percent of principals reported they have more staff vacancies than usual, with 30 percent saying they had six or more teaching positions open before the start of the school year.

Among principals looking to hire, 28 percent say they were having difficulty finding general elementary teachers, and about a quarter of those looking for math teachers said it was very or somewhat difficult finding staff. Mental health professionals, such as counselors, also seemed in shorter supply: 29 percent of principals with an opening for a mental health professional said they were having some or a lot of trouble hiring them.

Moreover, while nearly 77 percent of Americans ages 5 and older now have had at least one dose of vaccines to protect against COVID-19, little more than half of teenagers 12-17 and just over 10 percent of younger students received a full two-dose vaccine course, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Schools continue to have varied policies around vaccination, masking, and other protective practices for staff, students, and parents.

For example, while more than 7 in 10 schools reported asking students to stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19, some states discourage or even bar schools from requiring students or staff to quarantine. The IES data show roughly 28 percent of schools conduct COVID-19 testing of students. Ongoing debates about how schools should mitigate against outbreaks could complicate schools’ response to a winter surge expected in part due to Omicron, a new coronavirus variant considered even more infectious than Delta.

IES plans to release additional data on staffing and instructional supports in early 2022.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Research Coronavirus Health

Events

Tue., January 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Whole Child Approach to Supporting Positive Student Behavior 
To improve student behavior, it’s important to look at the root causes. Social-emotional learning may play a preventative role.

A whole child approach can proactively support positive student behaviors.

Join this webinar to learn how.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., January 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2022: What Matters to K-12 Job Seekers and Educators Now
Get the results of Education Week’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and HR professionals.

Register
Thu., January 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Webinar Examining the Evidence: What We’re Learning From the Field About Implementing High-Dosage Tutoring Programs
Tutoring programs have become a leading strategy to address COVID-19 learning loss. What evidence-based principles can district and school leaders draw on to design, implement, measure, and improve high-quality tutoring programs? And what are districts
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Chicago Schools Are Sending Students Home With COVID-19 Tests Over Winter Break
“I’m not looking for a repeat of last winter. I still have nightmares and insomnia about that," said Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey.
Tracy Swartz, Chicago Tribune
4 min read
A child gets a COVID-19 test.
A student is tested for COVID-19 in Holyoke, Mass., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Charles Krupa/AP
Student Well-Being Schools Face Fears of 'Critical Race Theory' as They Scale Up Social-Emotional Learning
This is a pivotal moment for social-emotional learning as K-12 schools expand programs but experience political pushback in some places.
Arianna Prothero & Evie Blad
14 min read
Conceptual image of tug-of-war in classroom setting.
Laura Baker/Education Week and sesame/DigitalVision Vectors and iStock/photo
Student Well-Being Educators See Parent Support for Social-Emotional Learning Rising Despite Some Pushback
Overall support for SEL is increasing and public school enrollments are rising in certain places, a new EdWeek Research Center survey shows.
Holly Kurtz & Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Illustration shows a father supporting his son on his shoulders while the son is reaching for a star
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Student Well-Being Q&A What Good Social-Emotional Learning Should Look Like: First, Listen to the Community
CASEL has a new president and CEO who will take the wheel at a time when there is a huge surge of interest in social-emotional learning.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
Illustration of a Leader looking through a telescope and steering a boat.
Rudzhan Nagiev/iStock
Load More ▼