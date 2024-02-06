K-12 Enrollment Rebounds in Upper Grades as Lower Grades Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
School & District Management

K-12 Enrollment Rebounds in Upper Grades as Lower Grades Remain Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Evie Blad — February 06, 2024 3 min read
Illustration of a blue and white square fragments making up the profile of a person.
DigitalVision Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Public school enrollment rebounded slightly between the fall of 2021 and 2022, but it remained 1.2 million students below pre-pandemic levels, the latest federal data show.

The overall numbers conceal two conflicting trends: While enrollment increased more significantly for older students, it continued to fall below pre-COVID levels in younger grades. Those dynamics could further complicate district leaders’ efforts to plan in areas like finances, facilities, programs, and staffing.

The new data comes as districts in all parts of the country weigh school closures to deal with financial shortfalls and declining student populations.

Prekindergarten through 12th grade public school enrollment reached 49.6 million at the start of the 2022-23 school year, an increase of 1 percent from 2021-22 levels and a drop of 2 percent from 2019-2020, according to an analysis released Monday by the National Center for Education Statistics, a wing of the U.S. Department of Education..

Among pre-K through 8th grade students, enrollment dropped 4 percent between 2019 and 2022. Among 9th through 12th grade students, enrollment increased by about 2 percent during the same time period, the data show.

A complicated forecast for school districts

“It creates some potential complicating factors for school districts,” said Paul Bruno, an assistant professor of education policy, organization, and leadership at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

He stressed that the data explains the “what” but not the “why” of enrollment levels, and that it’s difficult to predict longer-term trends.

“As long as you don’t have to make staffing cuts, you can sort of manage a situation where enrollment is falling more in some grades than in others,” he said. But when declines in funding necessitate layoffs, “your staff are not really interchangeable between schools, and that’s politically difficult.”

Public discussions may center on overall numbers of teaching positions, but districts may face increased need for teachers with specific expertise, like high school computer science teachers, and declining need for other kinds of staff, like elementary school teachers.

After pandemic-era narratives about school staffing shortages, parents and public officials may be caught off guard when school districts shift to discussing personnel cuts and campus closures, Bruno said.

“I think that’s going to be whiplash for some communities and some policymakers,” he said.

Even as enrollment fell in recent years, districts have generally been able to maintain higher staffing levels as states adopted “hold harmless” policies, keeping per-pupil funding the same despite changing student numbers. They’ve also used federal COVID-19 relief aid to build and sustain programs, pointing to urgent academic-recovery needs.

But as the spending deadline for that aid approaches in the fall and as states discontinue lenient policies, district leaders may face some tough choices, Bruno said.

Factors behind enrollment declines

Several factors drive longer-term enrollment declines. Pandemic disruptions caused some families to leave their school systems, birth rates are declining, and the growing of states choice programs offer families public funds for private school tuition and other educational materials. And some enrollment loss cannot be easily explained, experts have said.

See Also

Composite of worn chain link fence with lock, caution school crossing sign and dilapidated school in background.
Illustration by Liz Yap/Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
School & District Management Pressure to Close Schools Is Ramping Up. What Districts Need to Know
Mark Lieberman, January 24, 2024
8 min read

“This [new data] points to a continuously changing school enrollment landscape,” NCES Commissioner Peggy G. Carr said in a statement.

The release of the agency’s Private School Universe Survey and National Household Education Survey later this year may help paint a fuller picture, she said.

Changes vary by region

Enrollment changes vary by state, the new data show.

Overall levels remained relatively stable between 2021-22 and 2022-23, with most states experiencing a change of less than 1 percent in either direction.

A comparison of 2019-20 and 2022-23 data paints a more dramatic picture. Five states—California, Hawaii, Mississippi, New York, and Oregon—saw student counts decline at least 5 percent in that period. In Puerto Rico, where schools have been hit hard by natural disasters and faced funding challenges, enrollment dropped by 14.3 percent during that time.

Two states—Idaho and North Dakota—saw enrollment growth around 2 percent during the same time period.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., February 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Oral Language Development: The Missing Link to Supporting Students with Dyslexia 
Dyslexia affects 20% of students. Join our webinar & discover the "missing link" to reading success: oral language development.
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Q&A How to Manage Big Emotions During Difficult District Transitions
A big-city superintendent discusses how she balances strong public sentiment with staying the course on a major improvement initiative.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Aleesia Johnson, superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools, pictured at James Whitcomb Riley School 43 on Jan. 16, 2024 in Indianapolis.
Aleesia Johnson is the superintendent of the Indianapolis school district where she's leading a major improvement effort.
Kaiti Sullivan for Education Week
School & District Management Q&A How Teachers' Ideas Drive This Leader's Work on Districtwide Initiatives
Ana Pasarella, the director of family and community engagement for the Alvin ISD, shares her advice for running districtwide programs.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Ana Pasarella, the director of family and community engagement for Alvin ISD, pictured at the Alvin CTE Annex in Manvel, Texas, on Dec. 8, 2023.
Ana Pasarella, director of family and community engagement for the Alvin school district in Texas, talks to teachers and draws on her former experiences in the classroom to shape programs that help build and deepen connections between the district's schools and its students and families.
Callaghan O’Hare for Education Week
School & District Management Q&A This Leader Takes a Compassionate Approach to Truancy. It's Transforming Students' Lives
Sharon Bradley on how the Plano Attendance Review Board works and what it means to adopt a less punitive approach to absenteeism.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Sharon Bradley, director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD, stands for a portrait outside the Plano ISD Cox Building in Plano, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2023.
Sharon Bradley is the director of student, family, and community services for the Plano school district in Plano, Texas, where leads a major effort to identify the root causes of student absenteeism and find supports and solutions that get chronically absent students back on track.
Shelby Tauber for Education Week
School & District Management Leader To Learn From This Leader Partners With Students to Build a More Sustainable Future for Her District
Under LeeAnn Kittle's leadership, the Denver district has implemented an ambitious climate action plan.
Arianna Prothero
10 min read
LeeAnn Kittle, executive director of sustainability at Denver Public Schools, right, talks to Amelia Fernández Rodríguez, 16, a junior at DSST: Conservatory Green High School on Jan. 12, 2024. Rodríguez and her peers lead “DPS Students for Climate Action,” and were filming a video at Denver East High School on creating a sustainability club.
LeeAnn Kittle, the executive director of sustainability at Denver Public Schools, right, talks to Amelia Fernández Rodríguez, 16, a junior at DSST: Conservatory Green High School. Kittle partners with Rodríguez and other students on efforts to make the district's schools more sustainable.
Rachel Woolf for Education Week
Load More ▼