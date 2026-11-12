How Do You Start Your Day With Students?

Students like to be seen by the adults in their lives. They may try to melt into the background when getting off the school bus or bury their heads in their phones, but a high five or a hug at the door from a teacher or principal can go a long way in shaping the trajectory of their school day.

That extends to every class they take. A 5-minute, meaningful routine at the beginning of a class to make students feel seen yields big benefits—students are more engaged and stay on task and cause fewer disruptions .

“That is the only way to start the day. It sets the tone and it also gives you an insight as to how they are coming to you,” said Lindsay Golding, a teacher who responded to a question on Education Week’s social media page. Some students may need some “extra love,” and Golding spends more time connecting with them during breakfast and throughout the day.

Online, teachers and principals with authentic and fun greeting rituals go viral routinely. This could be inspiring to other educators. But do these viral videos put more pressure on other educators to do even more to help students, especially when their plates are already so full?

“I hope teachers are never over it,” said Golding. “This helps teach them so many skills for their future as well as general communication in a world of texting and social media.”

Golding offers her students a menu of greetings, like handshakes, high-fives, and fist bumps, to choose from. Most teachers enjoy the ritual, but a few like to keep it simple: “I’m pretty stoic. It’s mostly a head nod or a ‘What’s up?’” said educator John Robinson.

Education Week curated the most engaging responses from our social media pages. If you’d like to add your morning greeting ritual to the list, post here .

Saying a student’s name goes a long way

Many educators greet students by their name, which makes them feel seen as individuals. Some add a compliment based on something they know about the student, or a handshake that belongs to that child alone.

We say hi and welcome them to school. Use their name, compliment them on things you know about them, and welcome them for a great day.

I meet them at the door, greet them by name and each one has a special handshake we do. Usually it's accompanied by a compliment.

I am retired now — I used to greet students by their first name—as often as I possibly could.

I have over 100 kids come through my office to drop off phones, vote on a fun survey, get stickers, check themselves in my mirror, spray a spray of perfume or cologne, charge their computers, get a 3D-printed animal and/or just hang out and get some work done before school. It's like Grand Central Station and I LOVE IT!

Why handshakes, fist bumps, and high-fives work

Students like to get their moment of attention at the door, said teachers. Some like to make up unique handshakes, while others like to high-five or fist-bump. Teachers let students choose how they want to start their day.

They choose from a list of greetings (wave, hug, fist bump, pinky hug, or they can make up their own) and I always say, 'welcome back.'

I am at cafeteria doors, saying good morning to students by name, fist-bumping willing participants, checking in, listening to tea, and planning who needs more of my time that day.

Blowing bubbles and asking if they need a bubbly start to their day.

Take time for quick mood checks

Heads down, droopy shoulders, or lack of eye contact in students can tip teachers off that their morning didn’t start well. With a quick mood check at the door, a simple hello, teachers can sense which students may need more support on a given day.

I like to greet them at the door and say good morning. You never know who's having a bad day and that made their whole day.

Me: 'GOOD MORNING!' Students: 'GOOD MORNING!' (If the response is weak, we restart.) 'Thumbs up, thumbs down, how are you feeling today?' I look at everyone's thumbs. Sideways thumbs are banned. 'Keep them up if you wanna talk about them.' Then I choose how many people get to talk depending on what we have on the agenda.

I'm like a flight attendant checking on and welcoming everybody aboard and wishing them safe travels for the rest of the day as they leave.