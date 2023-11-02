Girls’ Self-Confidence Has Plummeted, a New Survey Shows
Student Well-Being

Girls’ Self-Confidence Has Plummeted, a New Survey Shows

By Caitlynn Peetz — November 02, 2023 6 min read
Teenage girl looking at smart phone
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As the evidence has grown that the nation is in the midst of a youth mental health crisis, it’s also shown that girls are at particular risk for mental health problems.

Now, a new survey of thousands of girls from across the country offers some insight into what might be driving some of those challenges. It also shows a notable drop in girls’ self-confidence and how they perceive themselves over the past six years.

In October, Ruling Our eXperiences, a nonprofit focused on research and programming about girls, released the results of a research study about adolescent girls’ well-being.

The survey of more than 17,500 girls in 5th through 12th grades offers a glimpse into how young girls’ experiences are affecting their mental health, confidence, and relationships.

This year’s survey found that compared to 2017, the percentage of girls who report feeling confident has dropped from 68 percent to 55 percent, and that girls in 5th and 6th grades experienced the largest declines in confidence and self-perception.

“We knew that things were going to look different than the 2017 girls index, in part because of impacts from COVID and other challenges,” said Lisa Hinkelman, founder and CEO of Ruling Our eXperiences. “But, overall, I was disheartened to see such drops in confidence and self-perception in all of the girls.”

Social media affects self-perception, confidence

The survey revealed that an increase in girls’ social media use is likely contributing significantly to their troubles.

Nearly every girl who responded to the survey said they use social media to some degree, including 95 percent of 5th graders, and 46 percent reported spending six or more hours per day on social media platforms.

The median reported use of social media was between four and six hours each day. For 5th and 6th graders, the median amount of time they spent on social media has more than doubled since 2017.

Those who used social media for 10 hours each day were 25 percentage points less likely to describe themselves as confident when compared to girls who used social media for less than two hours per day.

At the same time, more than half of respondents (57 percent) said social media makes them want to change how they look, and about two-thirds reported that how they feel about their bodies makes them feel less confident.

In addition, social media use is often disrupting girls’ sleep, and about one-third reported being distracted in school because of social media.

See Also

Group of diverse 8-10-year-olds sitting in a window sill looking at their cellphones.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Students Get Hundreds of Notifications on Their Phones Every Day. Even at School
Alyson Klein, September 26, 2023
2 min read

Hinkelman said addressing these problems will take an intentional effort from parents and other adults to routinely check in with young girls to help them “make sense of the overwhelming amount of information” they see online.

Caretakers should have open conversations with girls to learn about what interests them on social media and stay up to date on trends and issues that surface on the platforms.

“Whether it is an introduction to algorithm bias, having a laugh over the newest viral sensation, or launching a hard conversation about privacy and tracking, starting the conversation helps foster an ongoing and open dialogue,” the report says.

Younger girls are struggling with their mental health, too

Compared with the group’s first survey in 2017, the percentage of girls who described themselves as confident this year was lower for girls at every grade level up until 12th grade, where it is unchanged at about 62 percent.

Fifth graders were most likely to describe themselves as confident, though the 68 percent of 5th grade girls who described themselves this way was down from 86 percent in 2017. The lowest percentage was in 9th grade, when just half of girls said they were confident, compared with 63 percent in 2017.

More girls in 5th and 6th grades (52 percent) are unsure if they’re smart enough to pursue their dream career, compared with 23 percent in 2017.

And general feelings of sadness and depression are increasing, too.

See Also

Mental health solutions SR Lead 04
Laura Baker/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Special Report Tackling the Mental Health Crisis in Schools
October 16, 2023

In the 2023 survey, about 40 percent of girls in 8th through 12th grades and about 35 percent in 5th through 7th grades reported feeling depressed at least four days per week.

In 2017, the percentage was closer to 30 percent in 8th through 12th grades and 20 percent in the younger grades.

Schools should be mindful of younger students’ mental health needs, the researchers suggested. Often, the bulk of mental health resources are directed toward middle and high-school-aged children, but the data make it clear that younger students need support, too, they said.

“Oftentimes, we think about these younger girls as being innocent and that their problems are childlike or not important, and that the real hard stuff doesn’t happen yet,” Hinkelman said. “I think what this data is telling us is that we have to shift our perspective because, in many ways, these girls are now experiencing the levels of distress we would typically in the past have seen in middle or high school girls.”

It’s also important for school leaders and other adults to be cautious that they don’t assume students who perform well academically are feeling well mentally, the report said.

“Oftentimes girls who perform well academically and appear to ‘have it all together’ can be overlooked for having social or emotional challenges,” the report said.

Making sure young girls feel confident about themselves is important because those who reported feeling confident were more likely to feel they belong at school; feel comfortable being their “true self” at school; get along well with other girls; want to be a leader; and be able to speak their minds.

Girls feel as if they’re “exploding” from pressure

Girls who are more confident generally feel more connected to school, according to the survey results.

About 55 percent of the respondents said they like going to school. For those who don’t, about half said drama and fighting make them dislike it.

Girls are also feeling a lot of pressure, the survey revealed.

Seventy-nine percent of girls in all age groups said they feel like they are going to “explode” because there is so much pressure on them. They attributed the pressure to grades, school, friendships, and family issues.

“I think we’re living in this world that can be confusing for girls because, on one hand, we’re telling them, ‘You can be anything you want and the sky’s the limit,’” Hinkelman said. “And, yet, they’re not internalizing those messages in the ways that I think many of us believe them to be. They’re feeling pressure.”

See Also

Image of mental health and mental wellness.
Nataliia Prachova/iStock/Getty and Laura Baker/Education Week
Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Students Are Missing School Because They're Too Anxious to Show Up
Libby Stanford, October 6, 2023
5 min read

About three-quarters of the girls who responded said they feel like their teachers treat them like they’re smart, and 43 percent said they feel like people at their school care about them.

The researchers found that those who have adults at school who they believe care about their well-being are 65 percent more likely to want to go to school and 76 percent more likely to feel like they belong.

It’s important, then, that schools are intentional about creating opportunities to teach and practice relationship skills, the researchers concluded. Doing so gives girls the chance to develop comfort in standing up for themselves, setting and enforcing boundaries, communicating their needs, and engaging in brave conversations.

Schools could also consider reviewing existing policies and practices to make sure they are conducive to equitable and comfortable learning environments, they wrote. That could include reviewing dress code policies and doing an inventory of extracurricular and social activities geared to female students.

“There’s a whole lot in education that we can’t control in terms of how kids come into the building and what they have been exposed to, like if they had breakfast that morning or if they were up all night because their parents were fighting,” Hinkelman said. “But what we can control is what they feel like when they get there.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Wed., November 08, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar STEM, Your Classroom, and Community: Fostering Connections, Engagement, and Outreach
Discover the magic of community engagement in STEM education! Elevate teaching, engage students, and open doors to real-world experiences.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Thu., November 09, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., November 14, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Multiply Your Impact with Effective Mental Wellness Support
Learn how districts can effectively deliver student mental wellness and resilience support without a heavy lift on staff.
Content provided by EmpowerU Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What 1 State's Saga Shows About the Status of Social-Emotional Learning
Missouri's board of education chose to redefine SEL standards as an optional framework for districts, citing confusion and division.
Libby Stanford & Arianna Prothero
7 min read
Children drawing images of faces with emotions.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Plants in the Classroom: Why You Should Consider It
Plants boost well-being. Education Week asked teachers for recommendations on what varieties of plants can thrive in a K-12 classroom.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
An empty classroom of desks with plants along the window sills.
E+
Student Well-Being Opinion ‘What Is a Teacher to Do?’: Returning to the Classroom After a Tragedy
Earlier this year, an active shooter shook my campus. Here are my 3 lessons on preparing for the first day back in front of class.
Simona Goldin
4 min read
In an undergraduate public policy course at the University of North Carolina, Simona Goldin asked students, "What do you need now?" just four days after an active shooter killed a faculty member on campus earlier this year. These are their answers.
In an undergraduate public policy course at the University of North Carolina, Simona Goldin asked students, "What do you need now?" just four days after an active shooter killed a faculty member on campus earlier this year. These are their answers.
Courtesy of Simona Goldin
Student Well-Being Districts Make Tutoring a Top Priority in Afterschool Programs Funded by COVID Relief Aid
Roughly 8 in 10 school districts spent part of their federal COVID relief funds on afterschool or summer learning.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Michael Crowder, 11, right, reads to Tim McNeeley, left, during an afterschool literacy program in Atlanta on April 6, 2023. McNeeley, director of the Atlanta based Pure Hope Project, hosts the daily program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Michael Crowder, 11, right, reads to Tim McNeeley, left, during an afterschool literacy program in Atlanta on April 6, 2023. McNeeley, director of the Atlanta-based Pure Hope Project, hosts the daily program for children in kindergarten through 5th grade.
Alex Slitz/AP
Load More ▼