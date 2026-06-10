Do You Have a Favorite PD Book? We Want to Hear It
School & District Management

Do You Have a Favorite PD Book? We Want to Hear It

By Olina Banerji — June 10, 2026 1 min read
A summer scene of sunny blue skies and flowers with several book titles overlayed on top. Titles include: The digital delusion, transforming school culture, rigor unveiled, rigor by design, the anxious generation, the compassionate classroom, rock your literacy block, instructional illusions, braiding sweetgrass, building thinking classrooms in mathematics, the adolescent brain, and it's possible!
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Let’s be honest: Professional development tends to land best when it comes from a trusted colleague. Teachers and administrators consistently say they value learning from peers in real time, watching what works, swapping strategies, and adapting ideas to their own classrooms.

Still, we’re trying something new—yes, even knowing how you felt about this question last time. We want to create a virtual space where educators can share the PD books that actually stuck with them—the ones that helped solve a problem, shift their thinking, or introduce a useful idea, theory, or strategy.

Consider this a low-pressure ask. If there’s a book you’d recommend, drop it below. Your suggestions will help build a crowdsourced reading list for educators who are looking for inspiration (on their own terms).

What made the book worth your time? Would you reread it? Help us launch Education Week’s first online PD book club. Or don’t; we get it. But if you do, we promise to keep it useful.

Type your suggestions below.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

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