Do You Have a Favorite PD Book? We Want to Hear It

Let’s be honest: Professional development tends to land best when it comes from a trusted colleague . Teachers and administrators consistently say they value learning from peers in real time, watching what works, swapping strategies, and adapting ideas to their own classrooms.

Still, we’re trying something new—yes, even knowing how you felt about this question last time . We want to create a virtual space where educators can share the PD books that actually stuck with them—the ones that helped solve a problem, shift their thinking, or introduce a useful idea, theory, or strategy.

Consider this a low-pressure ask. If there’s a book you’d recommend, drop it below. Your suggestions will help build a crowdsourced reading list for educators who are looking for inspiration (on their own terms).

What made the book worth your time? Would you reread it? Help us launch Education Week’s first online PD book club. Or don’t; we get it. But if you do, we promise to keep it useful.

Type your suggestions below.