5 Strategies to Help Students Build Academic and Social Resilience
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5 Strategies to Help Students Build Academic and Social Resilience

By Lauraine Langreo — August 14, 2026 2 min read
Routines
Emily Wright/Education Week + Getty
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Resilience—the ability to adapt through adversity—is like a muscle: the more you exercise it, the stronger the muscle becomes, said Ronald Palomares, an associate professor of school psychology at Texas Woman’s University.

Older research mistakenly concluded that resilience was a trait—either you have it or you don’t. More recent research suggests that it’s something people can build over time as they face adversity, whether it’s major trauma or minor stressors, Palomares said during a session at the American Psychological Association’s annual conference held in Washington Aug. 6-8.

Resilience is multidimensional, affected by a person’s environment, not just their individual mental well-being, Palomares said. It’s also transformative, helping people adapt, recover, and grow, he added.

Building children’s capacity for resilience is essential to their health and well-being, according to research.

At the Aug. 6 session, Palomares and Laurel Jones, a doctoral student in school psychology at Texas Woman’s University, shared five strategies educators can use to help their students become more resilient.

Kindness Emily Wright/Education Week + Getty

1. Encourage students to be kind to themselves

When something bad happens, encourage students to go easy on themselves. Remind them to take care of their basic needs, such as getting enough sleep, eating properly, taking breaks, and doing something they enjoy. Adults in a school building can also model this strategy; for instance, if there’s a troubling event that affects the whole school, such as a flood or wildfire, educators can talk about what steps they are taking to be kind to themselves.

2. Show them how to stick to routines

Having a routine helps ground children with confidence and a calm demeanor. During times of distress or transition, the routine might need to be a little flexible, but it’s still important to have some structure and consistency. Schools can help by maintaining familiar classroom environments and routines, providing stability and a sense of safety for the students.

Talking Emily Wright/Education Week + Getty

3. Tell kids to talk more with friends and adults

Encourage students to talk with their friends, family members, or other trusted adults about what they’re going through. Show them how to get connected to their communities, whether through clubs, sports, or other activities. Schools can help by providing opportunities for students to connect with each other.

SmallSteps Emily Wright/Education Week + Getty

4. Take small steps toward bigger goals

Hard times can make young people feel a loss of control for the direction of their lives. Remind them that even in hard times, they can move toward goals one small step at a time. Help them focus on things they can control, or even things out of their control that they can do something about. This could look like helping students focus on specific tasks or breaking down big assignments to more manageable chunks.

HelpingOthers Emily Wright/Education Week + Getty

5. Emphasize the value of helping others

Encourage students to help someone else. This can provide a sense of empowerment and accomplishment and might help them get their minds off the problems that are bothering them. Schools can provide opportunities for students to volunteer in their communities or at school by helping other students in their classes or in the grades below them.

Illustrations by Emily Wright/Education Week + Getty

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Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology, student well-being, and college and workforce readiness.
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