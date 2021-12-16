Introducing Education Week’s New Editor-In-Chief

Introducing Education Week’s New Editor-In-Chief

By Michele J. Givens — December 16, 2021 1 min read
Dear EdWeek Community,

I am delighted to announce that Education Week has selected Beth Frerking, a dynamic and entrepreneurial journalist and newsroom leader, to be its next editor-in-chief.

Beth Frerking
Beth Frerking

Beth, who has worked as a reporter, top editor, and journalism educator in Washington, D.C., as well as her home state of Texas, will lead EdWeek’s high-energy team of reporters, editors, visual journalists, and data experts, and build on our strong track record of providing deep reporting, original research, analysis, and insights for the professional education audience.
She will begin Jan. 3, 2022.

Beth’s deep experience leading news teams spans a range of media organizations, including:

  • News vertical editor for The Dallas Morning News covering local government, state and national politics, education, short-term enterprise, immigration, and breaking news
  • Editor-in-chief of The National Law Journal
  • Senior editor and assistant managing editor at Politico
  • Washington bureau chief for The Denver Post

During her career, Beth has won numerous awards for her work and leadership, including an honor for innovation from Folio: 100 Awards for her work with The National Law Journal. She also helped launch and oversee The Dallas Morning News’ Education Lab, a community-funded reporting team created to expand in-depth education coverage.

Beth joins Education Week at an exciting and important time for our organization and for the K-12 field. Midway through a third extraordinary school year, she will lead the news team in its ongoing work to cover the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on school operations, student learning, and the education profession, as well as other critical story lines and issues, including race and opportunity.

With a long track record of supporting journalists’ career development and prioritizing diverse talent, we’re delighted that Beth brings that commitment and experience to Education Week. As editor-in-chief, Beth will push forward with our strong audience focus and high-impact journalism, ensuring that our expertise is elevated and presented across an array of platforms to reach and serve our audience.

Please join me in congratulating Beth by reaching out to her on Twitter @BethFrerking or on LinkedIn.

Michele Givens

Michele J. Givens
Chief Executive Officer Education Week
Michele J. Givens is the President & CEO of Education Week and EdWeek Market Brief.

