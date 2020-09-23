We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the all new EdWeek.org. Explore the Features!
Reopening America’s Schools: A Snapshot of What It Looked Like in 2020-21
Education

Reopening America’s Schools: A Snapshot of What It Looked Like in 2020-21

By Stephen Sawchuk — September 23, 2020 2 min read
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As schools kicked off the 2020-21 academic year, Education Week began to collect a sample of reopening plans. With a data set of more than 900 districts, this collection—among the most comprehensive to date on schools’ reopening plans— is available for your use.

The fully downloadable database comprises 907 districts, including:


  • The 100 largest districts in the U.S., including Puerto Rico

  • The largest district in each state;

  • At least 5 districts from each state (exceptions are Hawaii, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, which are single district jurisdictions).

Here are some of the key insights:


  • Of the 100 largest districts, 74% chose remote learning only as their back-to-school instructional model, affecting over 9 million students.

  • Almost half (49%) of all districts opened with remote learning, while hybrid instruction was used in 27% of the school districts and full in-person instruction was available to all students in 24% of the districts.

  • At least 222 out of the 907 districts, or almost a quarter, delayed the beginning of the school year. Just four began the year early. (A handful of these delays were due to other factors, like the wildfires on the West Coast or the hurricane damage on the Gulf Coast rather than the pandemic.)

We should also be clear about what this data set is not.

With more than 13,000 school districts in the United States, it represents fewer than 10 percent of all public systems.

It is not a nationally representative sample; the inclusion of the nation’s largest districts obviously tilts it towards urban and suburban areas, and given density and other factors, that is one reason why remote-only learning seems so dominant in this snapshot of districts. (Districts in more rural communities and small towns are generally more likely to have begun in-person, according to other Education Week survey data.)

It doesn’t take into account that some districts have already shifted their model since the beginning of school, often as coronavirus cases have diminished (or increased) locally. Hybrid plans, for example, are sometimes a stepping-stone to full in-person learning. Some districts, like Miami-Dade, began with remote learning but plans to return to in-person classes by mid-October. In other cases, districts moved to remote learning after COVID-19 cases cropped up in their schools.

And the data don’t specify those districts that are allowing students and families to choose a remote oprtion even if in-person learning is available. Many districts have given families a choice between the two.

We hope the data will be useful to you; please drop our library team a note and tell us how you made use of it, at library@educationweek.org.

Photo: Eighth grader Amy Schwoch showed off her binder to Julia Peterson on the first day of school at Carlton High School in Carlton, Minn., Sept. 8. Students and staff were required to wear masks and maintain social distancing in classrooms and the halls. Carlton High started with full, in-person instruction in the first week before moving to a hybrid schedule. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Stephen Sawchuk
Associate Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk covers district leadership and management, school safety, and civics education for Education Week.

A version of this news article first appeared in the District Dossier blog.

Let us know what you think!

We’re looking for feedback on our new site to make sure we continue to provide you the best experience.
Submit Feedback

Events

Tue., January 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Incorporating SEL, Climate, & Culture into School Improvement and Accountability in 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the nation’s mental health and equity concerns, has accelerated the shift in the accountability landscape. As we move beyond test scores to a more holistic picture of students and school
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., January 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Assessment Webinar A Seat at the Table With Education Week: Testing & Accountability
The pandemic has disrupted lives and schooling for nearly a year—and some in the education space—and beyond—worry about lost learning. One way to know what has been lost is through testing, but is it reasonable
Register
Thu., January 21, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Mathematics Online Summit Teaching Math in a Pandemic
Attend this online summit to ask questions about how COVID-19 has affected achievement, instruction, assessment, and engagement in math.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Elementary Teacher - Scholars Academy
Madison, Wisconsin
One City Schools
Elementary Teacher - Scholars Academy
Madison, Wisconsin
One City Schools
Elementary Teacher - Scholars Academy
Madison, Wisconsin
One City Schools
Elementary School Master Teacher
Madison, Wisconsin
One City Schools
Load More ▼

Read Next

Education Briefly Stated Briefly Stated: Stories You May Have Missed
A collection of articles from the previous week that you may have missed.
8 min read
Education Briefly Stated Briefly Stated: Stories You May Have Missed
A collection of stories from the previous week that you may have missed.
8 min read
Education Opinion Harnessing the IKEA Effect for Student Motivation
Laziness is universal, but so is the upside to effort. Asking more from students, research shows, makes them care more about their work.
Angela Duckworth
2 min read
Education Supreme Court Declines Appeal Backed by Illinois School Districts on Tax Remedies
The court declined to take up an appeal backed by school groups of a ruling allowing some property taxpayers challenge their assessments in federal court.
Mark Walsh
2 min read
Load More ▼