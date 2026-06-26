Classroom Technology Video

What AI Use Guidelines Should Look Like for Schools

By Lauraine Langreo — June 26, 2026 2:26
Marvin Joseph/Education Week/Education Week
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Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Lauraine Langreo, Staff Writer contributed to this video.

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