These States Now Offer Tests for English Learners in Their Native Languages
English Learners

These States Now Offer Tests for English Learners in Their Native Languages

By Ileana Najarro — July 29, 2026 1 min read
Albertville City Schools has one of the state's largest populations of immigrant students on June 11, 2025 in Albertville, located in northeast Alabama. More than a third of students are English learners.
Albertville City Schools has one of the state's largest populations of immigrant students on June 11, 2025 in Albertville, located in northeast Alabama. More than a third of students are English learners. Not all states offer assessments in English learners' native languages.
Rebecca Griesbach
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States must identify languages other than English that are prevalent among their students under federal law, and report whether they offer standardized academic assessments in these languages.

Though states are not required to offer native language assessments for English learners, 35 states and the District of Columbia did so in 2025, according to an analysis by the think tank the Migration Policy Institute.

These accommodations help schools get a more well-rounded understanding of the academic knowledge English learners possess, said Lorena Mancilla, the associate director for K-12 partnerships and policy at the Migration Policy Institute.

Click to reveal data insight

The number of states offering native language assessments increased from 31 in 2020 to 35 in 2025. Alabama, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Utah were the four states that added these assessments during this period.

Procuring native language assessments can be challenging and costly for states, Mancilla added, which is partly why not all states offer such accommodations in all significant languages.

Click to reveal data insight

Although 35 states and the District of Columbia offered native language assessments in 2025, availability varied by subject. Mathematics assessments were universally available, whereas assessments in science, social studies, and reading/language arts were offered by fewer states.

The Migration Policy Institute also found discrepancies in the subjects that native language assessments cover. Math is the most likely to be offered, though they have no definitive answer as to why.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
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