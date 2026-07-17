Inside a Summer School Program for Special Education Students
Special Education Video

Inside a Summer School Program for Special Education Students

By Marvin Joseph — July 17, 2026 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Summer school programs can play an essential role in supporting students academically—and the needs are especially great for many special education students.

EdWeek recently visited a summer program at Bell Graham in St. Charles, Illinois to get a window how teachers try to support students with disabilities.

The program is available to students who have Individualized Education Programs. It offers support in the form of speech and language services, occupational therapy, and social services.

The program is funded by tuition paid by member districts for services—and as such they are reliant on federal funding for special education.

One of the core goals—as with summer academic programs everywhere—is to try to ensure that students don’t regress from the academic progress they made during the traditional school year.

“There is a gap when you’re a student with a learning disability,” one educators featured in the video explains. “This is a way to help close that gap.”

Video filmed by Dominic Di Palermo, and edited by Shweta Gulati.

Marvin Joseph
Visual Operations Manager Education Week
Marvin Joseph is the visuals operations manager for Education Week who oversees the photography and video department.

Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on the Future of Special Education: Compliance, Data, and Transformation
Special ed is evolving fast, driven by compliance, data, accessible tech, and smarter supports for students with disabilities.
Special Education Students With Disabilities Are Spending More Time in Mainstream Classes
Under federal law, students with disabilities are supposed to learn in the least restrictive environment.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
6 min read
Asia Screen, special education compliance monitor, center right, greets a student at Edward T. Steel School on the first day of school on Aug. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia.
Asia Screen, special education compliance monitor, greets a student at Edward T. Steel School on the first day of school on Aug. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia. A new report from Congress' nonpartisan watchdog finds students with disabilities are spending more time in mainstream classrooms, though the progress toward achieving that goal in federal law varied by state.
Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Special Education Opinion Why Moving Special Education Out of the Ed. Dept Will Not Help Students
We shouldn’t redefine special education as a medical service. What to know as it moves to HHS.
Jerell Hill
5 min read
Image of a student's silhouette with a sunrise in it. Overlay is a medical file.
Illustration with Laura Baker/Education Week + Getty
Special Education Spotlight Spotlight on ADHD, Inclusion, and IDEA: How Schools are Redefining Support for Students with Disabilities
New ADHD research and inclusive practices are reshaping how schools support students with disabilities and learning differences.