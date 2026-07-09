EdWeek’s Ultimate PD Reading List Is Here

Dear reader,

A few weeks ago, we asked if you had a favorite book on professional development. We expected you to hum and haw over the response. We expected to hear a few well-loved but often-quoted names. We expected the summer sluggishness to take over.

Boy, were we wrong!

Your recommendations flooded in, complete with thoughtful descriptions of the books you named. We can’t wait to add to that list (scroll down to see how you can add to the library).

In the meantime, we’ve organized the full list, by theme, for you below. Plus, don’t miss the chance to ask a popular author your burning questions about education, leadership, and teaching.

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Mathematics, reading and writing

Rethinking Mathematics and Disability by Rachel Lambert

Power Up Your Math Community by Holly Burwell and Sue Chapman

Developing Mathematical Reasoning by Pam Harris

Reading for Understanding by Cynthia Greenleaf, Lynn Murphy, and Ruth Schoenbach

Write Beside Them by Penny Kittle

Just Read It by Jarred Amato

Poetry Pauses by Brett Vogelsinger

Not Your Granny’s Grammar by Patty McGee and Tim Donohue

“The Writing Revolution 2.0” by Judith Hochman

Classroom management and school culture

Teach Like a Champion by Doug Lemov

Always a Lesson: Teacher Essentials for Classroom and Career Success by Gretchen Bridgers

The Illustrated Guide to Visible Learning by John Hattie

Small Moves, Big Gains by Lindsay Mötley



Leadership and motivation

The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy) by Admiral William H. McRaven

The Aspiring Principal 50::Critical Questions for New and Future School Leaders by Baruti Kafele

Turning Short-Term Wins into Long-Term Success in Schools by Douglas B. Reeves and Robert Eaker

Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek

I Love This Place by Patrick Erwin

Leadershift by John Maxwell

The Vision Equation: Unlocking Excellence by Charles K. Longshore

Get Better Faster 2.0 by Paul Bambrick Santoyo

Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us by Daniel H. Pink

Portrait of a Leader by KnowledgeWorks

Whatever it is I’m against it: Resistance to Change in Higher Education by Brian Rosenberg

The Leadership Challenge by Barry Posner and James M. Kouzes

UDL Now! by Katie Novak

Intentional Moves: How Skillful Team Leaders Impact Learning by Elisa B. MacDonald