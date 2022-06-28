Why Some Religious Groups Worry After Supreme Court Sided With Praying High School Coach
Law & Courts

Why Some Religious Groups Worry After Supreme Court Sided With Praying High School Coach

By Evie Blad — June 28, 2022 5 min read
Globe with two ethnic characters holding symbolism for various world religions.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

While a Christian high school football coach claimed his win at the U.S. Supreme Court this week as a victory for religious freedom, advocates for some religious groups with fewer adherents in the United States are concerned it could have the opposite effect, especially if schools apply the ruling inconsistently.

In a 6-3 decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District Monday, the court held that Washington state football coach Joseph A. Kennedy’s practice of kneeling on the 50-yard line in post-game prayer was private speech protected by the First Amendment’s free speech and free exercise of religion clauses.

Kennedy was often joined by players and community members. The Bremerton, Wash., school district, fearing his practice could be seen as government-sanctioned speech, had asked him to pray alone or in a more private place.

Some groups representing American Jews and Muslims said this week they fear the court’s decision will create complicated questions for schools.

A key concern: finding the line between protected private speech and religious activity that could be seen as coercive, particularly for irreligious students or students from minority religious groups, who may view participation as necessary to win favor from adults in authority.

“We know if a Muslim teacher does what this coach did, it could spark a very different reaction, but he or she has the right to do it now,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which advocates for civil rights for Muslim Americans.

“Will this be equally applied to all people? And will students be protected [from pressure or coercion]? Those are the two questions,” he continued.

The ruling “leaves a lot of questions unanswered,” said David Barkey, religious freedom counsel for the Anti-Defamation League, which advocates against anti-Semitism and discrimination.

The ruling essentially overrides the previous court ruling Lemon v. Kurtzman, the 1971 Supreme Court decision that set forth a three-part test for examining government endorsement of religion, and it provides less clarity about how schools should weigh the religious liberty of students and employees, Barkey said.

In a statement, the Anti-Defamation League argued the decision “will open the door to organized prayer in schools and hinder future challenges to religiously coercive activity.”

Would a Muslim coach get the same treatment?

CAIR emphasized the need for equal treatment after the court’s ruling.

By the court’s standard, an observant Muslim football coach could break his Ramadan fast on the sidelines of a football field during a game, Mitchell said. Breaking such a fast usually occurs within a 15-minute window, and observant students who are also breaking their fasts may choose to pray alongside him as their religion directs them to, Mitchell said.

By the court’s ruling, such prayer would be permissible as long as other students didn’t feel pressured to join in or penalized if they choose not to, he said.

“In theory, if a school is acting in good faith and treating all equally, there’s not going to be a problem,” Mitchell said. “But people are imperfect beings. We could see some potential conflict about where that line is.”

Some faith-related groups had voiced strong reservations in advance of the court’s ruling.

In a friend-of-the-court brief filed while the court considered the case, 34 organizations representing various religions noted previous cases where students from minority religions felt bullied and targeted by their peers after they opted out of pre- or post-game prayers.

In 2008, two Jewish cheerleaders in East Brunswick, N.J., were the target of harassment and anti-Semitic internet posts after they reported discomfort with a coach’s pre-game prayers.

Bremerton is in an area with Baha’i’s, Buddhists, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, Sikhs, Zoroastrians, and Christians of various denominations and customs, the brief notes.

“Student athletes face intense pressure to violate their religious consciences by joining public prayers chosen by their coach,” the friend-of-the-court brief said.

Schools face complicated questions about religion after ruling

In his majority opinion, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch argued that Kennedy was not acting as a school employee when he prayed because his prayers occurred during “a brief lull in his duties” that “apparently gave him a few free moments to engage in private activities.”

“He was not instructing players, discussing strategy, encouraging better on-field performance, or engaged in any other speech the District paid him to produce as a coach,” Gorsuch wrote.

The district violated Kennedy’s constitutional rights by singling out his religious practice as more problematic than any other personal speech that may have occurred during that time, Gorsuch wrote.

Some educational and religious groups predict new, complicated questions about when school employees’ religious practices are appropriate.

Prior to the ruling, the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty had argued in a friend-of-the-court brief that Kennedy’s prayers put more “genuine pressure” on students to participate than a teacher choosing to wear a hijab or quietly praying over their food during personal time in the school cafeteria. Students could easily recognize the latter practices as personal choices, the brief said.

In response to the ruling, Holly Hollman, general counsel of the committee, said in a statement, “This Court pays lip service to religious freedom but throws out any concern about avoiding government pressure on students.”

Mitchell, of CAIR, said schools need to approach their employees’ religious practices through one-on-one conversations, seeking to accommodate their needs without infringing on students’ rights.

“A lot of this depends on a case-by-case analysis,” he said. “A lot of this is a judgement call. Even though we’ve had a First Amendment for the entirety of our nation, there are cases where it’s still up for debate about what it means.”

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., June 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar Future of the First Amendment: Exploring Trends in High School Students’ Views of Free Speech
Learn how educators are navigating student free speech issues and addressing controversial topics like gender and race in the classroom.
Content provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Register
Thu., July 07, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Start Strong With Solid SEL Implementation: Success Strategies for the New School Year
Join Satchel Pulse to learn why implementing a solid SEL program at the beginning of the year will deliver maximum impact to your students.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Tue., July 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts At the Supreme Court, High School Students Express Disappointment Over Abortion Decision
Students showed up to flex their civic muscles in the wake of the court ruling.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
From left, teenagers Sonia and Lilia Oulamine march outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
From left, Sonia and Lilia Oulamine march outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022.
Eesha Pendharkar/Education Week
Law & Courts Supreme Court Overturns 'Roe v. Wade’; States Can Ban Abortion
The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents.
The Associated Press
7 min read
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Law & Courts School Groups Worry as Supreme Court Recognizes Right to Carry Handguns in Public
In a 6-3 decision over a New York state law, the court says little about schools as 'sensitive places' where guns can be prohibited.
Mark Walsh
6 min read
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in 2021.
Members of the U.S. Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the court in 2021.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Strikes Down Maine's Exclusion of Religious Schools From Tuition-Aid Program
The justices hold that barring "sectarian" schools from the program for towns without public high schools violates the First Amendment.
Mark Walsh
7 min read
Image of the Supreme Court.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼