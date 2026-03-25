Melania Trump Shares the Spotlight With a Robot at White House Education Event
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Melania Trump Shares the Spotlight With a Robot at White House Education Event

By The Associated Press — March 25, 2026 1 min read
First lady Melania Trump arrives, accompanied by a robot, to attend the "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit," with other first spouses, at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington.
First lady Melania Trump arrives, accompanied by a robot, to attend the "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit" with other first spouses at the White House on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
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Washington

First lady Melania Trump often commands the attention of any room she enters but all eyes—and cameras—were trained on her humanoid companion on Wednesday.

The humanoid accompanied the first lady as she arrived at the White House East Room for the final day of a summit she had convened with counterparts from around the world through her Fostering the Future Together global initiative. The group has been discussing ways to empower children using education, innovation, and technology, including artificial intelligence.

Melania Trump and the humanoid walked slowly side by side along the red carpet from the opposite end of the hallway. The first lady paused just before the entrance to the East Room while the robot walked around the table with the panelists and took up a position in the center of the room.

It took a moment to scan the audience before speaking.

“Thank you, first lady Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House. It is an honor to be at Fostering the Future Together’s global coalition inaugural meeting,” it said.

“I’m Figure 03, a humanoid built for the United States of America,” it continued. “I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

“Welcome,” it said before offering similar greetings in 10 other languages. The robot then thanked everyone and retraced its steps back down the red carpet.

The startup robotics company Figure AI, based in Sunnyvale, Calif., introduced Figure 03 in October 2025 as its third-generation humanoid robot for people to use at home for help with such household tasks as laundry, cleaning, and washing dishes, according to its website and company literature.

First lady Melania Trump arrives, accompanied by a robot, to attend the "Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit," with other first spouses, at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington. From left are His Excellency Lt. Col. Prindon Sadriu of Kosovo, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, of Sierra Leone, Martha Nawrocka of Poland, Brigitte Macron of France and Melania Trump Her Royal Highness Lalla Hasnaa of Morocco, Her Highness Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan of the UAE., Maricel Cohen de Mulino of Panama and Her Excellency Gertrude Mutharika of Malawi.
The humanoid Figure 03 greets attendees in the White House East Room.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

CEO Brett Adcock said on social media he was “proud to see F.03 make history as the first humanoid robot in the White House.”

The startup is competing with others, including Boston Dynamics and Elon Musk’s Tesla, as well as a number of companies in China, in building robots that look human-like and do some of the things that people do.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

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