QUIZ: Teachers, How Ready Are You for Difficult Parent Conversations?

Every teacher at some point becomes the bearer of bad news to parents, from students’ academic struggles to behavior problems to social challenges.

Handled well, these difficult conversations can strengthen teachers’ and parents’ alliance to support students. Handled poorly, they can damage families’ trust in the educator and school.

“Oftentimes, what distinguishes the best teachers from the ‘just OK’ teachers is the authenticity of their communication with parents,” said Jiyeon Yoon, a Korean interpreter and mother of a 2nd grader in the Upper Arlington school district near Columbus, Ohio.

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Teachers and parents alike often come to meetings with anxiety and concern about power structures, said Yoon, a participant in the Ohio Statewide Family Engagement Center, which trains parents and teachers to collaborate.

Teachers need to hone the skills needed to simultaneously convey important education information and navigate emotional currents in the conversation, according to Barbara Boone, the director of the Ohio center. “It’s the teacher’s responsibility as a professional to establish the relationships, to set the tone for the communication,” Boone said. “The parent can’t come in and force that on the school.”

How strong are your skills? Test your knowledge of how to handle challenging parent conversations in the quiz below.