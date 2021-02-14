What Does Leading for Racial Justice Look Like?
Opinion Blog

Peter DeWitt's

Finding Common Ground

A former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach, DeWitt provides insights and advice for education leaders. He can be found at www.petermdewitt.com.

Equity & Diversity Opinion

What Does Leading for Racial Justice Look Like?

By Peter DeWitt — February 14, 2021 1 min read
Leading for Racial Justice
Shutterstock
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Peter DeWitt
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Peter DeWitt is a former K-5 public school principal turned author, presenter, and leadership coach.

On Feb. 10, I had the pleasure of talking with Jennifer Cheatham from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and John Diamond from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on our Education Week show A Seat at the Table.

When participants register to view the live or on-demand show, they are able to input one question they would like me to ask our guests, and the questions they offered focused on many different facets of racial equity. The following are just some of the questions that were asked, and in the video that is linked below, our guests provided many very deep and impactful answers.

Some of the the questions were:

What is the best forum to have open discussions about equity to help develop a plan to create more equity?

What did you learn about leading for equity in Madison, known for its white brand of liberalism?

What are the particular issues that majority-white schools need to attend to when looking at equity and making improvements?

What are some of the ways we can measure the racial climate of our building without speculating about racial issues?

What are some important ways that individuals (especially those of us who are white) can become involved in their community to promote racial equity in schools?

My current district leadership is quite hesitant to take a deep dive into racial equity and cultural responsiveness. The hesitation takes the form of “we like the ideas but want to give school leaders the flexibility to define for their schools” and has severely slowed any change, policy, or procedure. I’m looking for strategies to lead up—engaging district leadership in being leaders of change, not sustainers of the status quo.

To view the on-demand version of the show, please click here.

Related Tags:
Race

The opinions expressed in Peter DeWitt’s Finding Common Ground are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Webinar Rebuilding Special Education Supports in the Pandemic
Join this Education Week webinar as we explore how districts can provide better continuity of support for students with disabilities.
Register
Thu., February 18, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Online Summit Keeping Students and Teachers Motivated and Engaged
Join experts to learn how to address teacher morale, identify students with low engagement, and share what is working in remote learning.
Register
Fri., February 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supporting Immigrant-Origin Students and English-Learners
Join EdWeek for a lively discussion as we dig into research on ways to support immigrant-origin students and English-language learners.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Social Media Marketing Coordinator (temporary)
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Operations Analyst
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Superintendent, Loudoun County Public Schools
Ashburn, Virginia
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Field Marketing Coordinator (Contract Role through June 2021)
Portland, OR, US
Northwest Evaluation Association
Load More ▼

Read Next

This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Whitepaper Real strategies to promote anti-racism
Download the eBook for Boston educator Casey Andrews’ suggestions for what you can do to start reshaping your practice.
Content provided by NWEA
Equity & Diversity Suburban Schools Have Changed Drastically. Our Understanding of Them Has Not
A growing body of research has begun to document the demographic shift and inequities in suburban education, but more work remains.
Corey Mitchell
2 min read
Image of a suburb.
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion 'The White Voice, Experience, and Interest Dominate Education'
Four educators "wrap up" a series on books and articles white teachers can read to learn about racism and what they should do about it.
Larry Ferlazzo
16 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Equity & Diversity Opinion 'We Can’t Wait Until People Feel Comfortable Talking About Race'
White Fragility and Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in School are two of many books on race suggested by four educators.
Larry Ferlazzo
15 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼