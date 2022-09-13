Searching for Common Ground: High School Football’s Risks and Rewards
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Searching for Common Ground: High School Football’s Risks and Rewards

The sport involves a healthy dose of concern and benefit for student athletes
By Rick Hess — September 13, 2022 4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and the director of the think tank’s Education Policy Studies.

Pedro Noguera, the dean of the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education, and I have a podcast (Common Ground: Conversations on Schooling) in which we dig into our disagreements and seek to identify common ground on some of the thorniest questions in education. I thought readers might enjoy perusing snippets of those conversations every now and then. Today, Pedro and I discuss the safety concerns of high school football along with its value for student athletes.

—Rick

Pedro: I think about how many communities and cities right now put so many public resources into their football teams. I like football, but too often, such investments come at the expense of other needs. I have worked in cities where school systems are falling apart and in dire need of improvement, but city leaders don’t seem to realize that the fate of their city is much more dependent on the quality of their public schools than on an NFL football team. Too often, our priorities with respect to schools and sports are out of balance. I don’t mean to imply that sports and physical education aren’t important. I was an athlete in school and college, and I still watch sports, including football, on TV. However, I have lots of concerns about the business of sports and all of the head injuries. When athletes are impaired for life, who takes care of them? Personally, I believe that if they took away the helmets and shoulder pads, football would be safer because then it would be more like rugby (a game I played), and the players wouldn’t use their heads as weapons. I think there are things we could do to make sports safer and to take some of the money out of sports, which would make them more accessible.

Rick: On this safety question: What’s your feeling about high school football? One push is for the 7-on-7, which is kind of what you’re talking about—you get rid of the blocking, and it basically just becomes a passing game. It’s obviously a safer alternative with a lot of appeal, especially in a more safety-conscious era. On the other hand, lots of kids—and grown-ups—enjoy the intense physicality of football as it’s traditionally been played. That’s part of the joy and becomes a source of discipline, part of the formative experience, and a focused outlet for aggression. I’m curious where you tend to come down on that.

Pedro: I think football should be played more like rugby. You could still play on the big, full field. I was in New Zealand a few years ago, where they have professional rugby, and athletes are required to perform community service. They also don’t get the same number of head injuries as we do in American football. It’s still very physical, but it’s not deadly. Even now, as protections have been added to protect quarterbacks—you still see a lot of serious injuries. The careers of running backs and linemen are really short, and getting shorter. It’s partially because the game is so dangerous.

Rick: Yeah, that’s a very fair point. Last season, something like seven of the NFL’s eight best-paid running backs missed a big chunk of the season. So, I hear you on the rugby thing. I’ve always been a football guy. I love football, but the points you’re raising in regards to safety are real. And we can’t avoid or duck them when we’re talking as parents or about students. And obviously, concussions are something you’ve got to take seriously. On the other hand, I have concerns about the way football gets attacked. If you read the New Yorker or the like, every year they seem obliged to write some dismissive screed about how football’s the ugly side of the violent American nightmare, and I just don’t see it that way. When I interact with folks who’ve played football, there’s something about the discipline, something about the rigor, something about the pageantry of it that is just really beneficial for a lot of kids. I think it’s just different from playing other high school sports like basketball, baseball, or tennis. Now, that being said, part of that is we know a lot of kids have just an unbelievably misinformed sense of the odds that they’re going to make it to the NFL or NBA. And, safety aside, that’s a whole different problem in its own right.

Pedro: I do think giving kids the chance to play, to be physical, and to experience competition is an important part of healthy development. But some sports are too dangerous. Think about boxing. When I grew up, boxing was a big sport. I loved to watch boxing. Now, there is wide agreement that it’s not only corrupt but abusive. I have a feeling that football could end up being regarded in the same way if the sport doesn’t take the lead in protecting the athletes. Many parents are not willing to risk the brains of their children for the game. It’s also not just a matter of protecting them physically but also ensuring that student athletes receive an education as well. Then, they come away from school or college with skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and length. To hear the rest of the conversation, check out Episode 8 of Rick and Pedro’s Common Ground Podcast, “ School Sports.”

Related Tags:
Sports Health

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being The Kids Are All Right? Teens Are Optimistic About the Future
Black high school students reported being the most optimistic, according to a survey from ACT.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
A player lands on \"Job Search\" in The Game of Life.
Janine Lamontagne/iStock
Student Well-Being Sandy Hook Survivors to Uvalde Students: You’ll Learn to Live With Your Trauma
Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time.
The Associated Press
12 min read
The sun rises over Newtown, Conn., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time, about growing up as a mass shooting survivor to help the children in Texas, who return to school this week.
The sun rises over Newtown, Conn.. Now on the cusp of adulthood, the survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time, about growing up as a mass shooting survivor to help the children in Texas, who return to school this week.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Set a Moral Example for Students: What the Research Shows
We all fall short sometimes. But we can do better if we try.
William Fleeson
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Reported Essay We Talk a Lot About Student Mental Health. We Need More Action
The pandemic has brought new attention to student mental health concerns. Schools need sustained help to respond.
Evie Blad
9 min read
Conceptual Illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week
Load More ▼