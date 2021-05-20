No, It Isn’t Racist to Teach Anti-Racism
Opinion
Equity & Diversity Opinion

No, It Isn’t Racist to Teach Anti-Racism

Tackling white supremacy is good for everyone
By Mica Pollock — May 20, 2021 5 min read
A group of diverse people forms an equal sign
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty Images Plus
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Mica Pollock
Mica Pollock is a professor of education studies and the director of CREATE (The Center for Research on Educational Equity, Assessment, and Teaching Excellence) at the University of California, San Diego. She is the author of Schooltalk and the editor of Everyday Antiracism.

There’s a lot of caricaturing of “anti-racist” work going on these days. The state legislature in Iowa (where I grew up) recently passed a bill banning “divisive concepts” in diversity training, including any suggestion that racism is fundamental to our history or society. Idaho, Oklahoma, and Tennessee have passed similar laws targeting anti-racist teaching, with other states poised to follow suit. Parent organizations and politicians around the country are mobilizing against an imagined version of “critical race theory,” convinced that anti-racism trainings or K-12 activities vilify white people and teach that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another.” These anxieties are replicating nationwide—probably in a community near you.

Are you an educator getting pushback from white critics for what you thought was basic education effort that helped everyone? I’m in your corner. You can tell folks with confidence: Anti-racism trainings and other learning efforts in workplaces or schools actually are designed to teach people that no “race” is superior to another. They don’t say white people are inferior. They simply say we’re not superior.

You can tell folks: Anti-racist efforts factually explain how the myth that white people are superior is baked into American history (and opportunity patterns and media and curriculum and daily behavior) and still shapes unequal opportunities to learn and feel welcome in schools today. Anti-racism helps us proactively treat all human beings as equally valuable.

In my own books and tools for teachers, I’ve worked hard to show how throughout U.S. history, “white people” (a social category built on a biological fiction) really have gained disproportionate privilege, wealth, and opportunity from societal racism. I’ve taught lots of young people these facts, too.

Kids get it: Anti-racism is about leveling the playing field of opportunity, dismantling opportunity barriers, benefiting from the rich diversity of all communities, and treating all people humanely.

It’s a pro-human lens.

That’s why we can tell critics that anti-racism isn’t cruel or divisive or “hateful” or “reverse racist” at all, but a collective investment in an improved society. Through this pro-human lens, white people too can see that the overpolicing killing Black and brown human beings is a human rights problem. We can see that to limit opportunity access for people of color robs the entire shared community of talent and contribution. We can see that if lots more kids get prepped to help cure diseases and innovate improvements to our shared communities, nation, and globe, all our kids get to live in a better society.

Anti-racism is not some zero-sum game of “us” vs. “them.” It’s a collective investment in the human “us.”

When other kids stay healthier, my child stays healthier. When I experienced a major health emergency, my kids were quite clear how my diverse medical team helped me literally to survive. And crucially, improving schools to support children of color better—to enrich curriculum, ensure challenge, include everyone—actually makes schools better for all.

Anti-racism is not some zero-sum game of “us” vs. “them.” It’s a collective investment in the human “us.”

When critics balk at the term “white supremacy,” I simply remind them that tackling “white supremacy” means critiquing two basic things: 1) the old fiction that “white people” are a “superior” type of person, and 2) centuries of disproportionate opportunity (“white privilege” or “white advantage”) organized around that fiction.

Our history curriculum has denied many of us this foundational information. So, in my own anti-racist workshops and books for educators, we go matter-of-factly through these facts. We all need to learn about how Europeans and European Americans used the idea of races to justify slavery and colonialism. Genetically, there are no “racial” subgroups to the human species. European-Americans used the made-up category “white” to legally denote a “type of person” who could get paid for labor and not be enslaved.

(They also wanted poor “whites” to focus on celebrating their new status over “Blacks” instead of seeking better wages from rich white people. This is one major way that racism hurts white people too.)

As European Americans gained legal advantages as “whites”—such as the right to immigrate and become citizens, earn wages, vote, own land, and more—they then wrote more laws to keep those advantages. Laws kept racial categories central to who got which opportunities, creating race-class inequalities of disproportionate white wealth and privilege still with us today. Meanwhile, pseudoscience and media supported false ideas about “white people’s” superiority to justify racially unequal distributions of opportunity, bolstering harmful and false ideas about ranked “races” that remain with us today.

This is just accurate history. Shouldn’t we learn it? I know lots of white kids who aren’t threatened to learn it; they’re energized. As adults, we should be just as energized.

Basic history teaching and critical race theory are now being targeted (and distorted) in a strikingly coordinated fashion across the country. You can tell critics that such crucial anti-racist learning about systemic racism shows how unequal opportunity patterns are pervasive in our society, history, and laws. Anti-racist learning about implicit bias helps us see how harmful and false ideas are also buried in our daily interactions, often unintentionally.

See also:

Illustrations.
Mary Hassdyk for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Explainer What Is Critical Race Theory, and Why Is It Under Attack?
Stephen Sawchuk, May 18, 2021
10 min read

In my own professional-development efforts, I focus on how racism is still present in schools in any act or situation that (even unwittingly) treats people of color as less worthy or less complex than white people, or accepts race-class inequalities in opportunity. You can tell folks that anti-racist efforts actually assume participants are good people, by asking: Don’t you too want opportunity barriers eliminated for all?

When I do anti-racist work in schools, I say explicitly that anti-racism means supporting the full human talent development of every child and all groups of children—and pursuing a future where all of us can thrive. Making more opportunities to go around, making more for students least connected to the opportunities that exist, and investing in the future of all children makes our whole community a better place to live.

You can ask folks: Don’t you agree?

Finally, you can say that racism hurts white people because it prevents us from uniting with fellow human beings against common foes like public health threats or limited wages or threats to our shared democracy.

So feel confident when you say it: Anti-racist teaching is not racism, partisanship, or propaganda. Martin Luther King Jr. put it simply: Pursuing anti-racism is just trying to “make America what it ought to be.”

All Americans should join this work, not censor it.

Events

Wed., May 26, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Online Summit Technology & the Pandemic: What’s Next for Schools?
When it comes to the use of technology, what’s next for schools?  Join the discussion to tackle issues surrounding this important question.
Register
Wed., May 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Rebound: Rebuilding Agency, Accelerating Learning Recovery, Rethinking Schools
Fifteen months since the pandemic tested and tested again our school systems, we now face the biggest test of all: Where to next? Is it enough to rush back to the “old normal” without benefiting
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Tue., June 01, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How One School Achieved Record-Setting Engagement During a Pandemic
When the pandemic hit, Erin Fauteux, the principal of READS Academy, a school for students with high social-emotional needs, knew she needed a way to keep students motivated and engaged. To tackle this challenge, she
Content provided by Unruly Studios
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Equity & Diversity Opinion Does Your District's Way of Decisionmaking Reinforce Systemic Racism?
Leaders must ask if their vision of student success reflects what Black and brown families say is most important, write John B. Diamond and Jennifer Cheatham.
Jennifer Cheatham & John B. Diamond
5 min read
three leaders escape from behind bars
francescoch/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Equity & Diversity Why Two Superintendents of Mostly White Districts Are Actively Fighting Anti-Black Racism
Predominantly white school districts across the country have started addressing systemic racism in the classroom, but not every district is doing it, and those who are brace for backlash.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
Outdoor education teacher Mark Savage challenges his students with a game in class at Brewer High School in Brewer, Maine on April 30, 2021.
Outdoor education teacher Mark Savage challenges his students with a game in class at Brewer High School in Brewer, Maine in April.
Linda Coan O’Kresik for Education Week
Equity & Diversity What Black Men Need From Schools to Stay in the Teaching Profession
Only 2 percent of teachers are Black men. Three Black male educators share their views on what's behind the statistic.
Jaclyn Borowski & Madeline Will
8 min read
Equity & Diversity Opinion Researchers Agree the Pandemic Will Worsen Testing Gaps. But How Much?
Without substantial investment in their learning, the life chances of children from low-income families are threatened.
Drew H. Bailey, Greg J. Duncan, Richard J. Murnane & Natalie Au Yeung
4 min read
a boy trying to stop domino effect provoked by coronavirus pandemic
Feodora Chiosea/iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼