Nonprofit Serving Schools in Need Gets Surprise $133.5 Million Gift From MacKenzie Scott
Student Well-Being

Nonprofit Serving Schools in Need Gets Surprise $133.5 Million Gift From MacKenzie Scott

By Denisa R. Superville — February 03, 2022 4 min read
Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. MacKenzie Scott is one of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual rankings.
Then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2018. Her organization has donated more than $8.5 billion to charities since 2020 and its latest gift went to a national nonprofit that provides wraparound services to students in need.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Communities in Schools, a nonprofit program that provides wraparound health and other social service supports for students in need, and its affiliates received a $133.5 million donation from writer and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The massive gift is the largest in the organization’s history and will set it on a path to expand its programs to all eligible Title 1 schools in the country, said Rey Saldaña, the president and CEO of the organization, who also once benefited from the program as a high school student in San Antonio.

Title 1 schools educate large numbers of students experiencing poverty.

“There are 12 million students who are living in poverty, and we want to grow into every Title 1 school in the country,” Saldaña said. “This is jet fuel for us on how to not only grow, but grow with quality, and grow deep in some of these communities where we know the students and where we are serving in existing schools.
“As we think about how we open up schools to be more equitable,” he continued, “we think that the way we are hoping to design schools—with a Communities in School site coordinator—is a vision for schools in the future.”

The donation, which comes with no strings attached, will be used to grow the organization’s work over the next five years with 40 of its affiliates in 19 states that received individual donations. Some of the affiliates are located in California, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Decisions about expanding to new schools versus adding staff to schools already served by the organization will be made by local affiliates, Saldaña said.

Communities in Schools already serves more than one million students in 2,900 schools in 26 states and the District of Columbia.

Coordinators and staff members ensure students have a trusted adult in the school environment and work with them to remove barriers that may prevent them from focusing on academics, such as connecting them and their families with food, housing, mental health services, and social-emotional supports.

Expanding services amid increasing need

Amid the pandemic, caseloads—the number of students that site coordinators oversee—have ballooned, and Communities in Schools workers have pivoted to helping schools and districts with some of their most urgent needs, such as working as re-engagement specialists to help find students who have disengaged from their studies and reconnect them with school.

“Our job is to make sure that we take that pressure off of teachers, that we take that pressure off of principals, because they have enough to focus on with respect to learning loss and catching students up on their academic progress,” he said.

The unrestricted nature of the donation means that CIS can also use some of the money for things like third-party evaluations of its work.

“It’s sometimes difficult to get funders to get behind a longitudinal five-year, two- or three-year study,” he said.

Scott, who is married to a science teacher, has pledged to give away nearly half of her fortune. She’s been making good on that promise, donating billions to organizations working on climate change, gender equality, racial equity, and education.

Scott has donated more than $8.5 billion since 2020, according to CBS News.

Her giving model is unique in philanthropy and the criteria is opaque to outsiders. Her team researches and vets potential recipients, contacts them—and then gives them money to continue doing what they were already doing. She was previously married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Saldaña said he was a little bit skeptical when he received an anonymous e-mail about a month and a half ago, asking to talk over the next day or two.

“We often get a lot of vendors and folks who are selling us things,” he said. “But it became clear very, very quickly that this individual who was calling on behalf of their client had done their homework on us.”

Scott’s team had reviewed CIS’s evaluations, student data, local affiliate leadership, and financial audits, Saldaña said.

“We passed the test we didn’t know we were taking,” said Saldaña, who added that he was “shaking in the moment and quite emotional” when he got the news.

“If you are the head of a nonprofit, there is no way you haven’t heard about MacKenzie Scott and what she has been doing for the last year and a half,” he said.

“The first question that you ask, that your board asks is, ‘How do we get to Ms. Scott so that she knows who we are?’” Saldaña said. “Having now gone through this process, there is no way to get to her. She, through her team, has to find you.”

A new giving model

Saldaña made the announcement on CBS News on Thursday morning.

He revealed the donation to organization Founder and Vice-Chairman William Milliken, who exhaled deeply and shook his head in disbelief when he saw the amount of the donation.

“That’s the total?” Milliken asked. “How in the world did she ever know about us? Holy mackerel.”

Saldaña often credits Communities in Schools with helping him get to where he is.

As a student at South San Antonio High School, his Communities in Schools coordinators helped him through the college application process— even paying for SAT prep classes. That support continued into his first year at Stanford University.

Scott’s gift has the potential to maximize that kind of impact and change the lives of many more students, he said.

“MacKenzie Scott is really changing the landscape of philanthropy and understanding what it’s like to not only share this gift, but to trust organizations and to essentially share power with them,” Saldaña said.
“At a time when there’s so much inequity and imbalance in where power lives and how it is controlled, the ability for her to give to an organization or a nonprofit and to do so with as much trust as she is giving us to do our work—I hope, continues to change the face of the way philanthropy, foundations, corporations think about supporting nonprofits.”

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.
Related Tags:
Foundations/Philanthropy Title I Community Schools

Events

Thu., February 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The State of Assessment in K-12 Education
What is the impact of assessment on K-12 education? What does that mean for administrators, teachers and most importantly—students?
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., February 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Enabling More Equitable Educational Opportunities
Equity was a priority for school systems prior to 2020; however, the pandemic has focused attention on the continuing need to create more equitable education environments.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Wed., February 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar The Science of Reading: How Prevention Leads to Proficiency
Everyone seems to be talking about the science of reading, and with good reason. The shift towards the science of reading has uncovered major gaps in some of the most widely used programs and methods
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Child Obesity Grew During the Pandemic. How Schools Can Help Reverse the Trend
While school building closures likely fueled the rise in obesity, simply returning kids to in-person learning won’t solve the problem.
Arianna Prothero
6 min read
obesity 980819792 01
DigitalVision Vectors
Student Well-Being Student Mental Health Is Overwhelming Schools. Can Congress Help?
Mental health experts and advocates testified with data and anecdotes of rising mental health struggles for kids.
Andrew Ujifusa
4 min read
Second-grade teacher Melissa Shugg teaches a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School about thoughts, feelings and actions on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Shugg is one of many teachers at the school who've been trained to teach a social-emotional curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic.
Second-grade teacher Melissa Shugg teaches a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School in Paw Paw, Mich., about thoughts, feelings and actions late last year.
Martha Irvine/AP
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Omicron Could Make Other Winter Bugs Worse for Kids
Data show a spike in the number of children showing up at hospitals with COVID-19, possibly because they have other illnesses, too.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
A man and child wearing face masks hold hands as they pass a line curving through the park for COVID-19 testing at a site at Farragut Square on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, just blocks from the White House in Washington.
Residents line up for COVID-19 testing near the White House in Washington last month.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Student Well-Being Opinion Students With Food Allergies Are Lonelier: Here’s How to Help
A child who misses out on birthday cake or pizza at a school party is deprived of more than just a treat.
Ayelet Fishbach
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Load More ▼