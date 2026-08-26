Meta Reaches $17B Settlement With States Over Teen Social Media Addiction
Student Well-Being & Movement

Meta Reaches $17B Settlement With States Over Teen Social Media Addiction

By The Associated Press — August 26, 2026 4 min read
Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, leaves the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building & United States Courthouse as Meta is on trial over social media addiction in Oakland, California, on August 25, 2026. A coalition of US states is seeking around $200 billion in damages against Meta, which they accuse of intentionally designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for children, in a landmark trial.
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, leaves the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., on Aug. 25, 2026. Meta, Instagram's parent company, has agreed to a $17 billion settlement with 47 states to end a trial over teens' social media addiction.
Karl Mondon / AFP via Getty Images
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Oakland , Calif. -

Meta has agreed to pay $17 billion and add child-safety measures to its Facebook and Instagram platforms to end a landmark trial over teen social media addiction and settle claims filed by 47 states, state attorneys general announced Wednesday.

California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey were among 29 states that sued the tech giant in 2023, but the deal cuts short the trial, which was expected to see CEO Mark Zuckerberg take the stand before a jury in federal court in California.

The agreement is worth $353 million in Virginia alone and is one of the biggest in state consumer protection history, Attorney General Jay Jones said in a statement.

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“For years, Meta intentionally deceived the public about the addictive and harmful design features that have wreaked havoc on youth mental health,” Jones said. The settlement “will put an end to these dangerous practices and deliver meaningful relief that will protect children from online harm.”

Meta did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The $17 billion settlement is a fraction of the company’s 2025 revenue of $201 billion. The settlement does not resolve other legal claims Meta faces from school districts and others.

The lawsuit accused Meta of contributing to the youth mental health crisis by deliberately designing features that addict children to its platforms and hiding them from the public. It also argued that Meta violated federal laws by routinely collecting data on children under 13 without their parents’ consent.

The trial kicked off last week in Oakland, Calif., with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers overseeing the proceedings. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, began his testimony late Tuesday and defended Meta’s record and progress on child safety and privacy.

The cases in other states had been expected to go to trial later. In addition, nine attorneys general filed lawsuits in their respective states.

Under the proposed settlement, Meta agreed to adopt a series of safety features, including a “hard cap” on daily time limits and pauses for children using Instagram and Facebook.

It will eliminate push notifications during weekday school hours and bring in “robust” age-assurance measures and “age-appropriate” content controls to prevent bullying and harmful material about eating disorders and self-harm.

There will be stronger and more user-friendly parental controls and limits on social comparison features such as “like” counts.

The federal lawsuit was the result of an investigation led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. It followed newspaper reports, first by The Wall Street Journal in 2021, that found that the company knew about the harm Instagram can cause teenagers—especially teen girls—when it comes to mental health and body image issues.

Meta has since added a host of safety features to Instagram, including separate accounts for teenagers with stronger protections around messaging and privacy, along with content restrictions.

But child safety experts, along with some former Meta employees, have long contended that the features are little more than window dressing.

Arturo Béjar, a former Meta engineering director, said during his testimony last week that Meta consistently prioritized profits over safety in designing its products, focusing on how often and for how long people used them, even if it was detrimental to their mental well-being.

“If you step away from the product, they are not going to make any money,” he said.

While the four states in the Oakland trial did not officially say how much they had been seeking, Meta said in a court filing that financial penalties in the case could amount to as much as $1.4 trillion—a figure legal experts said was unlikely, if not impossible.

Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on youth and technology and which offers a digital literacy curriculum, hailed the settlement as “social media’s Big Tobacco moment” and praised the product changes to which Meta agreed while calling for policymakers to enshrine them in law.

“We let social media companies run a massive, uncontrolled experiment on a generation of kids—and it took over a decade for the mental health consequences to fully surface,” CEO James Steyer said in a statement.

The Center for Democracy and Technology, an organization focused on individual rights, praised parts of the settlement that it said gives parents and children more choices and control over their social media use.

“But we also see the potential for significant risks to everyone’s privacy and free expression rights online, especially in the ways this settlement will subject all users to invasive age assurance and limit all kids’ access to content and services regardless of their individual needs,” Kate Ruane, the director of the center’s Free Expression Project, said in a statement.

The Associated Press
Wire Service

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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