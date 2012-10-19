High Schooler Kicks 67-Yard Field Goal, Trumping NFL Record

National Football League coaches might want to be on the lookout for Austin Rehkow, a senior kicker at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley, Wash., who booted a 67-yard field goal on Thursday night to send his team into overtime. (Rehkow’s team ended up winning, 62-55.)

Rehkow’s kick just so happens to be longer than any in the history of the NFL.

The NFL record for longest-ever successful field goal is 63 yards, most recently set by David Akers of the San Francisco 49ers. Tom Dempsey, Jason Elam, and Sebastian Janikowski are the other three kickers in league history to have hit a kick from 63 yards out.

Rehkow, who lined up at his own 43-yard line for the kick, just bested all of them.

In an interview with ESPN.com after the game, Rehkow said that he approached his coach with only a few seconds remaining in regulation saying, “I want a shot at it.”

“I knew we needed it for the tie,” Rehkow told ESPN.com. “I felt confident in my leg strength. I went out there, you get that extra adrenaline going and then I let it rip. Luckily it stayed through the uprights. Once I saw the arms go up, it was just an overwhelming feeling of joy.” Rehkow’s kick ended up being the No. 2 play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Thursday night.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations’ record book , Dirk Borgognone from Reno, Nev., is the only high school kicker ever to hit a field goal longer than Rehkow’s. (Borgognone booted a 68-yarder in September 1985.) Two other high school kickers have hit 67-yard field goals before, according to the NFHS, but not since 1999.

Rehkow told ESPN.com that he entered Thursday’s game with only a partial scholarship offer from Eastern Washington, but based on the coverage the kick has already gotten today, here’s guessing that college coaches will be knocking down his door in coming weeks.

St. Louis Rams rookie kicker Greg Zuerlein, who drew plenty of headlines in the first month of the NFL season after hitting his first 15 kicks, including three from 50 or more yards, might soon be forced to share his “Legatron” nickname with Rehkow after what he did Thursday night.