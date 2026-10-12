Fire Drill? Reheated Coffee? You Just Won Principal Bingo!

School leaders work (almost) around the clock—from managing morning drop-offs to cheering on students at an evening game. The day in between is filled with observing teachers, manning classrooms when there’s no substitute available, or responding to parents upset over their child’s grades.

It’s important that amid the organized chaos of running a school, principals take short breaks to reenergize, get enough sleep, seek support from peers , and delegate tasks.

And during these breaks, you can try your hand at a game of bingo created especially for school leaders. How many of these ups and downs happened to you this week? Check them off below and share this article with your peers to see if you have them beat.

Principal Bingo Tap a square when it happens. How many can you get? L E A D S Got a surprise district visit Learned a new acronym Found a lone shoe in the hallway Lost your keys, radio, or lanyard Became the unofficial copier expert Fire drill during a meeting Learned a student’s name you’d been fumbling Persuaded a teacher not to quit Greeted every surly teenager getting off the bus Covered a class when no sub showed up Said “Let me get back to you” but never did “Quick question” turned into 25 minutes FREE SPACE: Said “Walk with me” Cheered at a game or concert Heard about a schedule change from a student Found time for a hobby Celebrated a teacher’s small win Reheated your coffee twice Answered emails at 10 p.m. Had a parent meeting before 8 a.m. Read a heartfelt student note Got a hug from a student Answered a question that was already in the email Ate lunch at 2:45 p.m. Refereed a dispute on the playground/hallway Tap squares to mark your progress. Marks reset when you reload the page.

You can also download and print the bingo card to share at your next team meeting.