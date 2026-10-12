Fire Drill? Reheated Coffee? You Just Won Principal Bingo!

School leaders work (almost) around the clock—from managing morning drop-offs to cheering on students at an evening game. The day in between is filled with observing teachers, manning classrooms when there’s no substitute available, or responding to parents upset over their child’s grades.
It’s important that amid the organized chaos of running a school, principals take short breaks to reenergize, get enough sleep, seek support from peers, and delegate tasks.
And during these breaks, you can try your hand at a game of bingo created especially for school leaders. How many of these ups and downs happened to you this week? Check them off below and share this article with your peers to see if you have them beat.
You can also download and print the bingo card to share at your next team meeting.