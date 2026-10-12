Fire Drill? Reheated Coffee? You Just Won Principal Bingo!
School & District Management

Fire Drill? Reheated Coffee? You Just Won Principal Bingo!

School leaders, this game is for you
By Olina Banerji — October 12, 2026 1 min read
A ghosted bingo card, random shoe, and coffee mug stains in the background with scrapbook-style letters spelling out the word BING and an overhead shot of coffee in a mug that is taking the place of the "O" to spell out BINGO.
Illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva
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School leaders work (almost) around the clock—from managing morning drop-offs to cheering on students at an evening game. The day in between is filled with observing teachers, manning classrooms when there’s no substitute available, or responding to parents upset over their child’s grades.

It’s important that amid the organized chaos of running a school, principals take short breaks to reenergize, get enough sleep, seek support from peers, and delegate tasks.

And during these breaks, you can try your hand at a game of bingo created especially for school leaders. How many of these ups and downs happened to you this week? Check them off below and share this article with your peers to see if you have them beat.

Principal Bingo

Tap a square when it happens. How many can you get?

1 of 25 squares marked

Tap squares to mark your progress. Marks reset when you reload the page.

You can also download and print the bingo card to share at your next team meeting.

Download This Resource

ew downloadable Principal Bingo

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Related Tags:
Principals School Leadership

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