Data: Students Are Getting Less Instruction Time During Coronavirus

Surveys by the EdWeek Research Center capture a picture of teaching and learning during the pandemic. We asked teachers a range of questions about their work lives and their students' learning. Their responses, from our May 7 survey, show that they believe students are spending far less time on learning than before schools closed. They also show that teachers are spending less time on instruction, especially presenting new material. In high-poverty neighborhoods, students interact with their teachers less frequently, spend less time learning, and are more likely to have teachers who say they have decreased time on new material.

