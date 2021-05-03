Hybrid Instruction

Spring Hill High School theater teacher Sumner Bender goes through her in-person class as well as a virtual one on March 30, 2021.
Gerry Melendez for Education Week
Teaching How to Make Teaching Better: 8 Lessons Learned From Remote and Hybrid Learning
Amid false starts, frustrations, and tech glitches, teachers say they’ve been able to find some successes after a year of online learning.
Sarah Schwartz, April 20, 2021
10 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School Choice & Charters Opinion Is Hybrid Home Schooling the Future of Education?
Rick Hess speaks with Mike McShane about hybrid home schooling, which combines the best of home schooling and traditional schooling.
Rick Hess, April 15, 2021
7 min read
Hybrid Options IMG4
E+/Getty
School & District Management What's the Least Risky Hybrid Model to Bring Students Back to School?
There’s more than one way to bring students back to class, but research is not clear on which model can keep students and staff safest.
Sarah D. Sparks, March 11, 2021
6 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion 'There Is No Playbook' for How to Do Hybrid Teaching
Four educators wrap up a nine-part series offering advice on hybrid/concurrent teaching.
Larry Ferlazzo, March 9, 2021
17 min read
Teaching Opinion We 'Can Lower Expectations and Still Have High Standards' in Hybrid Teaching
Four educators make recommendations for effective hybrid teaching, including how to use "stations."
Larry Ferlazzo, March 8, 2021
16 min read
Teaching Opinion 'Virtual, Hybrid, & Concurrent Are Three Words I Never Expected to Use'
Four educators write what they've learned about hybrid teaching, such as not being afraid to quickly change a lesson when it isn't working.
Larry Ferlazzo, March 7, 2021
17 min read
Teaching Opinion 'Give Yourself Grace' as You Teach Concurrently
Three teachers continue a special series supporting educators moving from full-time distance learning to a hybrid model.
Larry Ferlazzo, March 3, 2021
13 min read
Teaching Opinion It's Like 'Teaching Two Classes at Once'
Four educators provide technical advice and instructional strategies to use when teaching the same class simultaneously online and in person.
Larry Ferlazzo, March 2, 2021
16 min read
Teaching Opinion 'Hybrid Teaching Is Multitasking to the Umpteenth Degree'
Four educators offer advice to those of us who are just beginning "concurrent" teaching as we return to the physical classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo, March 1, 2021
15 min read
Teresa Vazquez, a teacher in Fort Wayne, Ind., remotely teaches a Spanish 1 class to students at Monroe High School in Albany, Ga.
Courtesy of Elevate K-12
Classroom Technology 'No Going Back' From Remote and Hybrid Learning, Districts Say
The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a staffing crunch, and demand from some parents mean remote live-streamed instruction is here to stay.
Benjamin Herold, January 7, 2021
13 min read
Thu., November 19, 2020, 2:00 p.m. - 3:06 p.m. ET
Teaching Webinar How to Make Hybrid Learning Work During COVID-19
A large share of school district leaders across the country—66 percent, according to the latest EdWeek Research Center data—report their schools are using hybrid models of instruction. But those models vary widely—some give students the
November 19, 2020
A student at The Social Justice Public Charter School in Washington raises two fingers in answer to a question during an in-person English language arts class. Although some students are attending classes in the school building, others are still learning virtually.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
School & District Management How Hybrid Learning Is (and Is Not) Working During COVID-19: 6 Case Studies
The mix of hybrid learning approaches is dizzying, but schools are learning valuable lessons about what is worth replicating.
Mark Lieberman, November 11, 2020
17 min read
