Hybrid Instruction
Education news, analysis, opinion, and lessons learned about schooling happening part of the time in school buildings and part of the time at home
Teaching How to Make Teaching Better: 8 Lessons Learned From Remote and Hybrid Learning
Amid false starts, frustrations, and tech glitches, teachers say they’ve been able to find some successes after a year of online learning.
School Choice & Charters Opinion Is Hybrid Home Schooling the Future of Education?
Rick Hess speaks with Mike McShane about hybrid home schooling, which combines the best of home schooling and traditional schooling.
School & District Management What's the Least Risky Hybrid Model to Bring Students Back to School?
There’s more than one way to bring students back to class, but research is not clear on which model can keep students and staff safest.
Teaching Opinion 'There Is No Playbook' for How to Do Hybrid Teaching
Four educators wrap up a nine-part series offering advice on hybrid/concurrent teaching.
Teaching Opinion We 'Can Lower Expectations and Still Have High Standards' in Hybrid Teaching
Four educators make recommendations for effective hybrid teaching, including how to use "stations."
Teaching Opinion 'Virtual, Hybrid, & Concurrent Are Three Words I Never Expected to Use'
Four educators write what they've learned about hybrid teaching, such as not being afraid to quickly change a lesson when it isn't working.
Teaching Opinion 'Give Yourself Grace' as You Teach Concurrently
Three teachers continue a special series supporting educators moving from full-time distance learning to a hybrid model.
Teaching Opinion It's Like 'Teaching Two Classes at Once'
Four educators provide technical advice and instructional strategies to use when teaching the same class simultaneously online and in person.
Teaching Opinion 'Hybrid Teaching Is Multitasking to the Umpteenth Degree'
Four educators offer advice to those of us who are just beginning "concurrent" teaching as we return to the physical classroom.
Classroom Technology 'No Going Back' From Remote and Hybrid Learning, Districts Say
The slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a staffing crunch, and demand from some parents mean remote live-streamed instruction is here to stay.
Teaching Webinar How to Make Hybrid Learning Work During COVID-19
A large share of school district leaders across the country—66 percent, according to the latest EdWeek Research Center data—report their schools are using hybrid models of instruction. But those models vary widely—some give students the
School & District Management How Hybrid Learning Is (and Is Not) Working During COVID-19: 6 Case Studies
The mix of hybrid learning approaches is dizzying, but schools are learning valuable lessons about what is worth replicating.