EdWeek Update's Question of the Day: Answer Sheet
Each weekday, the EdWeek Update newsletter includes a quiz question about a timely education news story. Did you get today’s question right? Scroll down for the answer—and click the link to read more. Answers to previous days’ questions are below, too.
January 8, 2025
True or False: Students in a new charter school will be taught primarily by AI, with teachers taking on support roles.
The correct answer is: True.
Unbound Academy, an online charter school in Arizona opening this fall, plans to prioritize AI in content delivery. Students will work at their own pace through the curriculum, and AI will personalize the lessons. Teachers—called “guides”—will serve as motivators and emotional support. Read more about the model and what it signals for AI in education.
January 7, 2025
What is the most likely scenario for cellphones in schools this year?
A. Schools will start using cellphones for learning.
B. More states will ban or restrict cellphones in school.
The correct answer is: B.
Teachers once saw instructional potential in students’ cellphones, but not so much anymore. The devices have become a major distraction, educators say, and cellphone bans and restrictions have become more common. Education Week predicts state-level restrictions will increase in 2025. Read more about what’s in store for education technology this year.
January 6, 2025
True or False: Jimmy Carter, who died late last month, was the first president to mention one of his teachers in a presidential inaugural address.
The correct answer is: True.
At Carter’s 1977 presidential inauguration, he quoted Julia Coleman, his favorite teacher in Plains, Ga. She had assigned Carter to read Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace in 5th grade. The book turned out to be one of his favorites, offering him lessons about how the destiny of nations should be controlled by their people. Read more about Carter’s education legacy over the course of his long life.
