One of the most familiar questions in a high school mathematics classroom is also one of the most important:

“When am I ever going to use this?”

Teachers can explain that math prepares students for college, careers, financial decisions, and future courses. All of that is true. But students are often asking something more immediate: What does this math help me understand about the world I live in?

Environmental sustainability can provide one compelling answer to that question.

Water use, energy consumption, extreme weather, transportation, waste, air quality, population change, and renewable energy are not only environmental issues. They are mathematical situations filled with quantities, relationships, rates, functions, statistics, measurement, optimization, and uncertainty.

Used thoughtfully, these contexts can help students experience mathematics not simply as a collection of procedures but to make sense of consequential problems.

The questions can start close to school: How much water would a leaking faucet waste over a semester? How could students model a school building’s electricity use? How much waste does a cafeteria produce? Teachers can adapt these questions to students’ mathematical readiness and local concerns.

This does not mean replacing mathematics with environmental science. The mathematics must remain rigorous.

Mathematical modeling is already part of national expectations for high school mathematics. The Common Core mathematics standards describe modeling as using mathematics and statistics to analyze real situations. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics has likewise emphasized modeling to make high school math more relevant.

The distinction between modeling and other kinds of problems matters. A traditional word problem often signals which procedure to perform. A genuine modeling problem is messier: Students decide what information matters, make assumptions, choose representations, judge whether an answer is reasonable, and revise the model.

One sustainability problem I’ve brought to my mathematics classroom, for example, is plastic-waste accumulation. I’ve used it to teach exponential and logarithmic functions. I provided students with a dataset showing how plastic waste could increase over time. Students analyzed the data, graphed an exponential model, and used logarithms to calculate when the modeled waste would reach a specified threshold. We also discussed how recycling and reducing plastic use could change those projections. The activity connected equations and graphs to an environmental question while raising a mathematical one: How much can we trust a model-based prediction?

Authentic mathematical problem-solving should not be an enrichment experience reserved for advanced courses, STEM academies, or well-resourced schools.

Teach statistics through data on rainfall, temperature, energy use, or transportation. Geometry can help students compare building designs and land use. Systems of equations can help students consider competing constraints involving cost, energy, or transportation. Percent change becomes more meaningful when students examine electricity use or waste reduction.

None of these contexts eliminates mathematical fluency. They provide a reason to use it.

Making mathematics “relevant” should never mean skipping the basics or lowering expectations. Students cannot construct useful models if they lack the underlying mathematics. Conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and application should reinforce one another.

The goal is not to replace skill instruction with projects. It is to give students recurring opportunities to use those skills for something worth figuring out. That matters because many students still arrive in secondary mathematics without essential foundations, as Education Week’s reporting on mathematics achievement highlights . Relevance won’t close those gaps by itself, but it can give students a reason to persist while teachers rebuild understanding.

Students can use spreadsheets, graphing technology, simulations, and carefully structured AI tools to examine data and test assumptions. But a polished graph is not evidence of understanding if students cannot explain it, and an AI-generated answer is not mathematical reasoning if students cannot judge whether it makes sense.

The central questions remain mathematical: What do we know? What are we assuming? How can we represent the situation? What does the result mean? Does the model fit reality? What would make it better?

Authentic mathematical problem-solving should not be an enrichment experience reserved for advanced courses, STEM academies, or well-resourced schools. The National Academies (of the Sciences, of Engineering, and of Medicine) have documented persistent inequities in access to high-quality science, technology, engineering, and math learning. Every student deserves opportunities to experience mathematics as a discipline for reasoning, decisionmaking, and understanding the world.

The most immediate issues will differ by school and community, from water use and transportation to extreme heat or coastal change. What matters is choosing an accessible context while keeping the mathematical goals clear.

As a high school math teacher, I want students to leave class with more than the ability to recognize which formula belongs to which problem. I want them to encounter an unfamiliar situation and ask: What quantities matter here? What relationships might exist? What data do we need? What assumptions are reasonable? What mathematical representation could help us understand the problem? And what can—and cannot—our answer tell us?

Environmental sustainability offers a rich collection of contexts in which students can practice asking those questions. We do not need to turn math classrooms into environmental advocacy classrooms. We do need to help students experience mathematics as a powerful way of thinking about complicated realities.

If more students can see that algebra, statistics, geometry, and mathematical modeling give them tools to understand problems they encounter beyond school, then “When am I ever going to use this?” will require a much shorter answer:

“You are using it now.”