During a recent reading lesson in my 2nd grade classroom, I asked my students to explain the central idea of a short passage. A few hands went up right away. Other students stared at the page or quietly waited, unsure how to begin.

So, I offered a simple sentence stem: “The central idea is ___ because ___.”

Within moments, more hands went up. Students who had hesitated just seconds before were ready to share.

In my classroom, many students are still building foundational reading skills. Several are multilingual learners. To support them, I began intentionally adding scaffolds, modeling thinking out loud, breaking tasks into clear steps, using visuals, and establishing consistent routines.

At first, I saw these strategies as targeted support for that specific group of students. Over time, however, I noticed a broader impact, one that challenged how I thought about differentiation.

Across the country, classrooms are becoming increasingly diverse, with students bringing a wide range of learning needs. In my home state of South Carolina alone, tens of thousands of students are identified as English learners. Teachers are expected to meet all these needs while ensuring students reach grade-level standards.

Too often, we treat support as something extra—something we add only after students begin to struggle. Yet, many of the instructional practices designed to support multilingual learners, including visual supports, sentence frames, think-alouds, and structured discussion routines, are simply examples of effective teaching.

By “differentiation,” I am not referring to separate assignments or lowered expectations. I mean designing instruction that anticipates language and learning differences from the start and provides multiple ways for students to learn. Differentiation is most effective when it is embedded into lesson design from the beginning rather than as a series of adjustments after instruction has already been planned.

I have found that clarity and structure are essential in my 2nd grade classroom. This means providing clear expectations, modeling tasks before students attempt them independently, using visuals to reinforce key concepts, and establishing consistent routines for discussion and learning.

When I first began embedding these supports into daily instruction to support multilingual learners, I did not fully anticipate how much they would help all young learners navigate academic tasks with greater confidence and independence. Students who once hesitated to speak during class discussions now raise their hands more willingly because they have language supports to help them organize their thoughts. Others who frequently looked to me for reassurance have become more independent because they know where to look when they get stuck.

One moment that stands out involved a student who rarely volunteered to share ideas during our reading lessons. Even when I could tell he understood the content, he often avoided participating. As I became more intentional about modeling responses, providing sentence stems, and establishing consistent discussion routines, I noticed a gradual change. He began sharing with a partner, then contributing to small-group conversations, and eventually speaking during whole-class discussions. The academic understanding was always there; what changed was his confidence in expressing it.

When students are given structured opportunities to participate, they are more likely to see themselves as successful learners.

If we want students to become independent thinkers and confident communicators, we cannot wait until they struggle to give them the tools they need.

Early in my career, I worried that I wouldn’t have the time to build these supports into daily instruction. But I have found that investing time in scaffolds at the beginning of a lesson often saves time later when students are better able to work independently and participate meaningfully.

Teaching multilingual learners has made me more intentional, more reflective, and more responsive. It has pushed me to think not just about what I am teaching but how students are accessing it.

When we design instruction that works for students who need the most support, we create classrooms where all students can succeed.