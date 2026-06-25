Oregon Rep. Says Linda McMahon Has ‘Betrayed Students,’ Pushes Impeachment

An Oregon federal lawmaker is seeking to impeach U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon over her shuttering of major Education Department functions, part of her stated goal to shut down the department entirely.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Dist. 1, cited the transfer of Education Department programs to other parts of the federal government, essentially gutting the department, as reason to oust the secretary.

Most recently, the department relocated its civil rights and disability services offices to the U.S. Department of Justice, a move critics say will prevent school discrimination cases from being resolved across the country.

McMahon, an ex-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment and a President Donald Trump appointee, has promised to dismantle the department she leads. The agency has seen major layoffs and cuts since she took office in March 2025.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Letters on the U.S. Department of Education building are missing in this March 18, 2026, photo in Washington. The agency last week announced it's transferring day-to-day management of special education and civil rights enforcement to different Cabinet agencies, the latest push by the Trump administration to dismantle the Education Department. Allison Robbert/AP Photo Federal Special Ed. and Civil Rights: What We Know About the Ed. Dept.'s Latest Moves Remove Save to favorites

“Secretary McMahon has betrayed students, families and educators by dismantling and demolishing the Department of Education, something she does not have authority to do,” Bonamici said in a statement.

Ed. secretary says Democrats have lost focus on schools

In a statement, McMahon said House Democrats are ignoring “chronic failures” in the education system, including low test scores, poor reading proficiency and school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, which her office seeks to fix.

“It speaks volumes that House Democrats think an impeachable offense is working to improve student outcomes and reduce the federal bureaucracy,” McMahon said in the statement.

“To the Democrats in Congress: do better,” she added.

McMahon visited central Oregon in April to tour the Crook County School District as part of her nationwide schools tour.

The impeachment resolution is still being finalized and should be ready next week, said Natalie Crofts, a spokesperson for Bonamici’s office.