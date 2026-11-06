No Education Background? Some Say That Helps School Boards
School & District Management

No Education Background? Some Say That Helps School Boards

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — November 06, 2026 1 min read
Image of a venn diagram that shows a school board must have members that can study education interests but must also be award of wider community interests as well.
Laura Baker/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A large share of school board members has never worked in K-12 education, a fact that some say adds value to the governing board.

This summer, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed 478 school board members to gauge the biggest sources of community tension, barriers to building bridges between schools and families, and steps boards are taking to close those gaps. The survey also collected demographic information about board members, a historically understudied group.

About 44% of respondents said they have no professional experience in education, while 30% had experience as classroom teachers, and 11% worked for schools, but not as a teacher or administrator.

In comments on an Education Week Facebook post featuring a story on the survey results, online commenters weighed in on the potential benefits and drawbacks of school board members having various professional backgrounds.

Many noted that having school board members with experience in other fields, like construction or finance, could ensure the board is equipped to navigate all the complex policies, budgets, and other consequential decisions they are tasked with handling. Some researchers who study school district governance agree.

Others shared that a school board member’s main job is to represent the community—something people from all professional backgrounds can do.

The following responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

People value board members who represent and advocate for their communities

The best school board I ever worked with was in rural Missouri. Most members had only a high school education, but they knew what they wanted for their kids and were committed to their community. They worked WITH the superintendent and LISTENED to teachers and staff.
Dawn D.
I'm learning one of the most important items a BOE member needs to focus on is advocating for the schools within their city, county, and state. … It's important to have a diverse board and you should be able to have uncomfortable discussions and debates to come up with what's best for your community.
Tina G.
School boards are supposed to represent the community. It’s fine to have a couple of members with an educator background, but ideally you will have people from all walks of life.
Catherine G.
School boards need people with different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Public education is a complex system, and it takes more than one type of experience to govern it well. What matters most is a board member’s willingness to learn, ask questions, seek out the right information, work as part of a team, and make decisions in the best interests of students. We don’t all have to come from the same background to share the same commitment: doing what’s right for kids and the communities we serve.
Jason S.

The education experts are in the schools already

I personally have no qualms about local schol board members’ experience in education. They are not there to be experts. Their work is nearly all policies and budget. We have capable administrators, teachers, and support staff to teach and do the rest of the day-to-day work.
John G.
What I see is that school districts have plenty of layers of education experts. And in school district departments, education has many more employees than facilities, finance, or communication. What's needed is enterprise technology expertise, large project management expertise (building new schools and facilities), and better monitoring and management of spending.
Robert M.

Education expertise can be valuable, too

When I was elected to my school board in 2017, three of my fellow trustees and I were educators. I believe those were some of our strongest years as a board, largely because we brought firsthand educational experience and a deep understanding of campus operations, instructional practices, and student needs to our governance responsibilities. Today, our board is composed primarily of non-educators, and the past two years have been among the most challenging of my board service.
Nedra R.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers special education and school district management.

Events

Tue., November 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Evaluation Beyond the Checkbox: Turning Ratings Into Teacher Growth
Ratings alone don’t help teachers improve. Join us Nov. 10 to hear what happens after the evaluation: feedback, follow-up, and growth.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Wed., November 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The Assessment Trust Crisis: How to Measure Learning in the Age of AI
AI is reshaping learning. Is assessment keeping up? Join this webinar to explore how to measure student thinking, not just right answers.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Mon., November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Student Trends to Counselor Action: Turning Insight Into Impact
Find out what is changing in how students approach planning for life after graduation and how schools can help.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Spotlight Planning Smarter School Environments: From Budgets and Accessibility to Technology and Design
See how schools are connecting physical spaces, digital tools, accessibility, and smarter planning to shape learning environments.
School & District Management Spotlight The New Enrollment Landscape: How Demographics, School Choice, and Competition Are Reshaping District Strategy
Explore strategies district leaders are using to adapt, rebuild trust, and make high-impact decisions.
School & District Management Principal of Many Hats: 8 Awards for the School Leaders Who Wear Them All
For National Principals Month, send one of these awards to a school leader you know.
Olina Banerji, Laura Baker, Vanessa Solis & Gina Tomko
1 min read
star shape trophy against a textured colorful background. Superlatives.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty
School & District Management Most School Board Members Lack K-12 Work Experience. That May Be a Good Thing
Board members of all professional backgrounds can be useful, experts say
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
4 min read
Board members speak during a school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 , at Fayette County Public Schools Central Office in Lexington, Ky.
Board members speak during a school board meeting on Aug. 18, 2025, at Fayette County Public Schools Central Office in Lexington, Ky. About 44% of school board members across the country have never worked in K-12 education before, according to a new EdWeek Research Center survey.
Christian Kantosky/Lexington Herald-Leader via TNS