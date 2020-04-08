Data: How District Leaders, Principals, and Teachers View Social-Emotional Learning
Most district leaders, principals, and teachers agree that social-emotional learning is an important part of K-12 education, according to a national survey by the EdWeek Research Center. Here’s a snapshot of their attitudes toward social-emotional learning and the challenges and opportunities they see for widespread adoption and practice of SEL in schools.
A version of this article appeared in the April 08, 2020 edition of Education Week as Social-Emotional Learning: What’s Happening in Schools