Early Childhood Workforce
Early Childhood Here’s Where RFK Jr.’s Head Start Deregulation Would Hit Hardest
The Trump administration has proposed dismantling several key Head Start regulations.
Early Childhood This State Has a Plan to Improve Early Childhood Special Education. Here's How
Experts discuss the difficulties that families and educators face in supporting young students with disabilities.
Early Childhood A Tax Break for Early Childhood Educators: Why This Policy Change Matters
A new law expands the federal educator expense deduction to include early childhood educators.
Early Childhood Deregulate Early Childhood Education? Here's What Educators Think
A new report from a national early education organization breaks down workforce concerns.
Early Childhood Child Care From Age 2: New York City's Plan to Improve Student Outcomes
The city's mayor and governor announced the first four communities to receive free 2-K seats.
Early Childhood Head Start Teachers Will Earn More—But Programs Might Have to Serve Fewer Kids
A new federal rule will raise wages for Head Start employees—but providers won't get any additional funding.
Early Childhood What the Research Says 6 Challenges for Early Educators as Preschool Growth Halts
School enrollment for the nation’s youngest learners has nosedived—and could cause long-term problems.
Teaching Profession 'We’re Not Being Taken Care of': Many Teachers Still Ineligible for Vaccines
In parts of the country, teachers and child-care providers are still waiting their turn—and for some, there is no end in sight.
Early Childhood Apprenticeships Could Offer Big Benefits for Early-Ed Teachers, Report Argues
The think tank New America finds that early-childhood educators may benefit from apprenticeship programs that let them receive training while still working full-time.
Early Childhood New Study Calls for More Research Into Early-Childhood Teacher Preparation
There's a new focus on getting more training to early-childhood educators, but there's a dearth of information about what constitutes a high-quality, teacher-preparation program.
Early Childhood Child-Care Provider Offers Free Ride to College for Thousands of Employees
Bright Horizons is offering its 20,000 child-care workers in the United States an opportunity to earn an associate or bachelor's degree in early-childhood education for free.
Early Childhood Child-Care Pay So Low, Many Workers Qualify for Government Help, Report Says
The 2018 Early Childhood Workforce Index by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley finds that the median salary for a child-care worker was $10.72 an hour in 2017.
Early Childhood Louisiana Hopes New Early-Childhood Credential Will Professionalize Workforce
The credential, which will be required of new lead preschool teachers in 2019, requires recipients to do practice teaching and to receive mentoring and coaching.
Early Childhood Survey Finds Majority of K-3 Teachers Feel Unity With Preschool Educators
Two-thirds of K-3 teachers view themselves as early-childhood educators and three-quarters support creation of a unified, aligned system of early-childhood education from birth to age 8.