Early Childhood Workforce

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Educational posters and stickers are displayed in a Head Start center classroom in Athens, Pa., on Aug. 13, 2026. The Trump administration has proposed sweeping changes to Head Start regulations.
MD. ZOBAYER HOSSAIN JOATI for Education Week
Early Childhood Here’s Where RFK Jr.’s Head Start Deregulation Would Hit Hardest
The Trump administration has proposed dismantling several key Head Start regulations.
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 6, 2026
6 min read
Students break down a word using the Neuhaus method during class at Starpoint School in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026 . Starpoint is a laboratory school that focuses on education for students with learning difficulties like dyslexia.
Students break down a word using the Neuhaus method during class at Starpoint School in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 17, 2026. Starpoint is a laboratory school that focuses on education for students with learning difficulties like dyslexia. A new Texas plan aims to expand support for early childhood special education.
Amanda McCoy/Star-Telegram via TNS
Early Childhood This State Has a Plan to Improve Early Childhood Special Education. Here's How
Experts discuss the difficulties that families and educators face in supporting young students with disabilities.
Jennifer Vilcarino, September 30, 2026
4 min read
Collage-style illustration of a teacher reading to young children, with clippings of line 11 from form 1040 around the image. Pieces of paper money also surround them and off to the far left there is a clipping from the instructions for form 1040 from the IRS, with the heading "Educator Expenses" visible.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
Early Childhood A Tax Break for Early Childhood Educators: Why This Policy Change Matters
A new law expands the federal educator expense deduction to include early childhood educators.
Elizabeth Heubeck, September 23, 2026
4 min read
MONTEREY PARK, CA - August 21, 2026: Transitional kindergarten students engage in a clay activity at a dual language Head Start program at Hillcrest Elementary School in Monterey Park on Friday, August 21, 2026.
Transitional kindergarten students engage in a clay activity at a dual-language Head Start program at Hillcrest Elementary School in Monterey Park, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. A new poll sheds light on early childhood educators' stance toward industry regulations.
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Early Childhood Deregulate Early Childhood Education? Here's What Educators Think
A new report from a national early education organization breaks down workforce concerns.
Elizabeth Heubeck, September 16, 2026
4 min read
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Governor Kathy Hochul attend a press conference at Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art & Storytelling, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in New York.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul attend a press conference at Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art &amp; Storytelling, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in New York. The mayor and governor are backing an expansion of the city's preschool programs.
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Early Childhood Child Care From Age 2: New York City's Plan to Improve Student Outcomes
The city's mayor and governor announced the first four communities to receive free 2-K seats.
Jennifer Vilcarino, March 9, 2026
4 min read
Preschool teacher with kids sitting nearby while she reads a book.
iStock/Getty
Early Childhood Head Start Teachers Will Earn More—But Programs Might Have to Serve Fewer Kids
A new federal rule will raise wages for Head Start employees—but providers won't get any additional funding.
Mark Lieberman, August 22, 2024
7 min read
Close crop of the back of a pre-school girl's head showing her playing with foam puzzle pieces of shapes and numbers.
iStock/Getty
Early Childhood What the Research Says 6 Challenges for Early Educators as Preschool Growth Halts
School enrollment for the nation’s youngest learners has nosedived—and could cause long-term problems.
Sarah D. Sparks & Gina Tomko, August 25, 2023
4 min read
Image of a band aid being applied after a vaccination.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession 'We’re Not Being Taken Care of': Many Teachers Still Ineligible for Vaccines
In parts of the country, teachers and child-care providers are still waiting their turn—and for some, there is no end in sight.
Madeline Will, February 5, 2021
10 min read
Early Childhood Apprenticeships Could Offer Big Benefits for Early-Ed Teachers, Report Argues
The think tank New America finds that early-childhood educators may benefit from apprenticeship programs that let them receive training while still working full-time.
Marva Hinton, March 19, 2019
2 min read
Early Childhood New Study Calls for More Research Into Early-Childhood Teacher Preparation
There's a new focus on getting more training to early-childhood educators, but there's a dearth of information about what constitutes a high-quality, teacher-preparation program.
Marva Hinton, December 10, 2018
2 min read
Early Childhood Child-Care Provider Offers Free Ride to College for Thousands of Employees
Bright Horizons is offering its 20,000 child-care workers in the United States an opportunity to earn an associate or bachelor's degree in early-childhood education for free.
Marva Hinton, August 7, 2018
5 min read
Early Childhood Child-Care Pay So Low, Many Workers Qualify for Government Help, Report Says
The 2018 Early Childhood Workforce Index by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley finds that the median salary for a child-care worker was $10.72 an hour in 2017.
Marva Hinton, June 28, 2018
3 min read
Early Childhood Louisiana Hopes New Early-Childhood Credential Will Professionalize Workforce
The credential, which will be required of new lead preschool teachers in 2019, requires recipients to do practice teaching and to receive mentoring and coaching.
Marva Hinton, May 31, 2018
3 min read
Early Childhood Survey Finds Majority of K-3 Teachers Feel Unity With Preschool Educators
Two-thirds of K-3 teachers view themselves as early-childhood educators and three-quarters support creation of a unified, aligned system of early-childhood education from birth to age 8.
Marva Hinton, May 18, 2018
3 min read