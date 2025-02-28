DOGE
Read more about the Department of Government Efficiency and how its actions affect K-12 schools
Education Funding How the Trump Administration's 'Indiscriminate Cutting' Will Affect Students
The cuts have come fast in recent weeks, imperiling data collection, teacher-training funds, and problem-solving for states and school districts.
Federal Democrats to DOGE: Explain Education Spending Cuts
Members of Congress are demanding basic details on aggressive cost-cutting efforts carried out by billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE team.
Federal Trump’s 4th Week: Musk’s Team Pushes Ed. Dept. Cuts as McMahon Faces Senators
Linda McMahon appeared before U.S. senators, answering for an already turbulent time at the Education Department before she's taken charge.
Federal Teachers’ Union Sues Over Sensitive Data Accessed by Elon Musk's DOGE
The American Federation of Teachers and others allege that three federal agencies improperly disclosed sensitive information.
Federal Educators Reeling as Trump Takes 'Sledgehammer' to Education Department Contracts
Research projects and services came to a sudden standstill as Trump abruptly revoked nearly $900 million in Education Department contracts.
Federal Trump Admin. Suddenly Cancels Dozens of Education Department Contracts
The Trump administration abruptly terminated dozens of contracts financed by the research arm of the U.S. Department of Education.