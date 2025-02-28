DOGE

Read more about the Department of Government Efficiency and how its actions affect K-12 schools
Illustration of funding freeze.
Education Funding How the Trump Administration's 'Indiscriminate Cutting' Will Affect Students
The cuts have come fast in recent weeks, imperiling data collection, teacher-training funds, and problem-solving for states and school districts.
Mark Lieberman & Brooke Schultz, February 27, 2025
Illustration of a hand squeezing the dollar sign with coins flowing out of the bottom of the dollar sign.
Federal Democrats to DOGE: Explain Education Spending Cuts
Members of Congress are demanding basic details on aggressive cost-cutting efforts carried out by billionaire Elon Musk's DOGE team.
Evie Blad, February 24, 2025
A shouting protester is removed from the hearing room as Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 13, 2025.
A shouting protester is removed from the hearing room as Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 13, 2025.
Federal Trump’s 4th Week: Musk’s Team Pushes Ed. Dept. Cuts as McMahon Faces Senators
Linda McMahon appeared before U.S. senators, answering for an already turbulent time at the Education Department before she's taken charge.
Brooke Schultz, February 14, 2025
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is reviewing federal agencies’ data systems, which includes personal information.
Federal Teachers’ Union Sues Over Sensitive Data Accessed by Elon Musk's DOGE
The American Federation of Teachers and others allege that three federal agencies improperly disclosed sensitive information.
Lauraine Langreo, February 12, 2025
President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 in Boca Chica, Texas.
President-elect Donald Trump walks with Elon Musk before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Boca Chica, Texas. Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have ended contracts totaling millions that fund data collections and educator resources at the U.S. Department of Education.
Federal Educators Reeling as Trump Takes 'Sledgehammer' to Education Department Contracts
Research projects and services came to a sudden standstill as Trump abruptly revoked nearly $900 million in Education Department contracts.
Sarah D. Sparks & Alyson Klein, February 11, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. His administration has abruptly canceled dozens of contracts for education research.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. His administration has abruptly canceled dozens of contracts for education research.
Federal Trump Admin. Suddenly Cancels Dozens of Education Department Contracts
The Trump administration abruptly terminated dozens of contracts financed by the research arm of the U.S. Department of Education.
Alyson Klein, February 10, 2025
